Change Machine To Release New Tax Truths Report As Part Of Prosperity Next Partnership

- Mae Watson Grote, Change Machine, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Change Machine, a leader in financial coaching training and technology, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its latest report, Tax Truths, which will be unveiled during the first part of the Prosperity Next Webinar Series on Wednesday, October 23rd, at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The webinar, in collaboration with Prosperity Now and Credytu, will explore key issues and opportunities in the tax system, focusing on how tax policy impacts financial security for low- and moderate-income (LMI) households.As part of the Prosperity Next Initiative - an AI-powered, bilingual digital platform designed to support Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and other nonprofit partners - this webinar marks the first in a series aimed at addressing systemic barriers that prevent underserved communities from achieving financial stability. The Prosperity Next Initiative, announced earlier this month at the Prosperity Summit, is a bold collaboration between Prosperity Now, Change Machine, and Credytu to modernize the financial infrastructure and expand access to critical resources for underserved populations, including tax systems, asset building, and small business development.The Tax Truths report uncovers the real-life experiences of workers and families navigating the tax filing process and details its significant impact on financial resilience for LMI communities. Attendees of the webinar will gain data-driven insights and hear directly from Change Machine, Prosperity Now, and other leaders about actionable strategies organizations can implement to improve financial outcomes and create a more equitable tax system.“Taxes play a pivotal role in shaping financial security for so many in our communities, especially those facing economic challenges,” said Mae Watson Grote, CEO, of Change Machine.“We're thrilled to offer data-driven insights and practical strategies that can help empower organizations to better support their clients as they navigate our complex system.”In addition to participating in the webinar, attendees and interested parties can request a copy of the Tax Truths report immediately following the event. The report will also be available for download on Change Machine's Tax Truths webpage . This first installment in the Prosperity Next Webinar Series will lay the groundwork for future events on key topics, including AI-driven financial empowerment tools, asset building, and improving credit access for underserved communities.Prosperity Next Webinar Series – Part 1: Tax TruthsDate: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PTLocation: Virtual - ZoomRegister HereThe Prosperity Next Webinar Series will continue throughout Fall 2024, delivering key insights on financial empowerment, asset-building strategies, and innovative fintech solutions to help LMI households thrive. Stay tuned for more information on upcoming events.About Change MachineChange Machine is a technology-driven nonprofit that equips organizations with tools and resources to enhance financial coaching, promote financial resilience, and improve the economic well-being of low- and moderate-income communities. Through its comprehensive financial coaching platform, Change Machine partners with social service organizations, government agencies, and nonprofits to provide scalable solutions that address financial instability and empower individuals toward financial success.About Prosperity NowSince 1979, Prosperity Now has been a persistent voice championing economic opportunity, innovating outside and beyond existing systems to build power for all communities. We advance economic equity by investing in bold new ideas, and we work deeply at both the grassroots and national level to impact our entire financial ecosystem. By setting goals for our economy and following through with targeted approaches based on need, we are equipped to drive forward and cement big structural solutions. Learn more at .About CredytuCredytu is a fintech company that provides accessible, affordable credit-building products and financial education. Their mission is to empower individuals to improve their credit and financial well-being by offering innovative tools that foster long-term financial resilience, particularly for underserved populations.

