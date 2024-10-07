Author Dawn Heimer Inspires The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® And Receives National Recognition With Two 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AS SEEN IN the NYC Big Award 2024 Announcement Issue

Determined To Be Extraordinary awarded in the 2024 NYC Big Book Award

Determined To Be Extraordinary by Dawn Heimer

Author Dawn Heimer

Heimer takes Winner in Juvenile Fiction; and Distinguished Favorite status in Young Adult with "Determined To Be Extraordinary": real women & real life stories.

- Dawn HeimerBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Determined To Be Extraordinary by Dawn Heimer as the category Winner in Juvenile Nonfiction as well as a Distinguished Favorite in the Young Adult Nonfiction category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Discover the Dynamic Women Defining Science & Tech for Tomorrow's Leaders!Do you dream of a world where your daughter, niece, or student can picture herself as the next tech titan or science pioneer and not feel bound by societal expectations?Twenty-seven inspiring women in STEM from around the world come together to tell their original, passionate stories describing their perseverance, spirit, brilliance, and personal growth through words and photographs. Sadly, books about modern women in science for young girls are history books. 'Determined to be Extraordinary' will motivate young girls to pursue STEM careers by presenting contemporary, real-life examples of successful women in STEM, because representation matters. The role models they are looking for are right here, right now!Heimer even provides a free teacher's guide, free-teachers-guide/The NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few."We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.To learn more about Dawn Heimer, please visitView the NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorites list here:Join the Spring 2025 program at and forBookCAMP 2025, a three day event for authors and publishers, ipabookcampDawn Heimer is available in person!Bring the World of Modern Women in STEM to Your Venue! Her passion for overcoming gender stereotypes, career exploration, and finding inspiration every day makes each visit a unique and engaging experience for audiences of all ages. Whether it's a lively discussion at your school, an intimate gathering at your local library, or a keynote speech at a conference, Heimer is excited to share her journey, insights, and stories with you. Please visit virtual-visit/

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.