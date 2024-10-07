Specialty Lighting Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Speciality lighting is created with specific shapes, bases, patterns, and other characteristics to perform specialised lighting tasks. Specialised lighting is used when standard lighting is insufficient due to size or function. Several businesses utilise customised lighting, including healthcare, retail, commerce, and entertainment. Various light sources are available for customised illumination, including incandescent, halogen, xenon, and LED. These bulbs and lamps are made with a specific shape, base design, and built-in characteristics to conduct certain lighting activities, including water disinfection, surgical suites, endoscopy operations, dental procedures, and follow spot lightings.

As the number of concerts and athletic events increases, the demand for specialised lighting increases. An estimated 800 music festivals are hosted annually in the United States, with one million attendees. Aside from the United States, the most popular countries for music concerts are Japan, India, South Korea, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. As a result, the commencement of these massive events enables speciality lighting manufacturers to generate large annual profits. In addition to rising demand from television series production companies, opera productions, and the film business, the market is growing. It is also projected that technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart lighting solutions will boost the industry. The app-enabled smart light is frequently utilised in nightclubs and special events. However, the higher installation costs of new lighting alternatives impede their widespread use.

Market Dynamics Special conditions and the need for enhanced illumination

Market expansion is driven by the desire for enhanced illumination in the medical, entertainment, and other industries. The industry's main growth engine is UV lamps for surface, air, and water disinfection. In addition, an increase in the number of global events, such as music concerts, and the expansion of the entertainment industry are driving an increase in the demand for specialised lighting solutions. The growth of events such as concert tours and sporting competitions raises the need for specialised lighting. In the United States, over 800 music festivals are conducted annually, attracting about one million attendees. Japan, India, South Korea, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are some of the most popular countries outside the United States for music concerts. Therefore, the commencement of these significant events assists speciality lighting retailers in generating substantial annual profits. Growing demand from television series production firms, opera productions, and the film industry contributes to the expansion of the market.

Implementation of LED Lighting

LED lights resist vibrations and damage, whereas traditional lighting is constructed of glass and therefore susceptible to shattering. LED lights are installed on a circuit board and connected with soldered leads. As a result, LED lights have a longer lifespan than conventional ones. LED lighting fixtures generate brighter, higher-quality light, hence enhancing visibility. There is an improvement in quality due to the improved visibility of LED lights. Due to spectrum-tuning properties that permit modifications in the nature and quality of light for different events, the newest generation of LED lighting is more versatile. LED lights of the finest quality are 100% flicker-free and are used for flicker-free event recording, HD, and live-to-film.

Technological advancements

It is anticipated that technological developments, such as IoT and smart lighting solutions will also contribute to market growth. Clubs and events frequently employ the app-enabled intelligent light. The global market for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is gaining momentum. Traditional lighting is encased in glass, making it susceptible to breakage and vibrations, whereas LED lighting is impervious to both. Due to the soldering and mounting of LED lights onto a circuit board, LED lights to have a longer lifespan than conventional lights. LED lighting increases visibility by producing brighter, higher-quality light. The overall quality is enhanced by the enhanced visibility provided by LED illumination. Due to its spectrum-tuning capabilities, the new generation of LED lighting is more adaptable, allowing for changes in the type and quality of light for various settings. Clear event videography requires high-quality LED lights that do not flicker. These lights are utilised for HD live video production.

Regional analysis of the Global Specialty Lighting Market

It was projected that North America would continue to lead the market throughout the forecast period with a share of over 35 % in 2021. This was the percentage of the market that North America held in 2021. Large lighting companies that provide services for various industries, such as horticulture, entertainment, water treatment, medical, seaports, and aquariums, are to blame for the expansion of the industry. In addition, the region's rapidly expanding end-use industries, such as the entertainment industry, are contributing to the growth of product demand in the region. The United States and Canada both have well-developed healthcare systems, which is another factor that contributes to the rising need for surgical and examination lighting.

As a result of the expanding use of speciality lighting across various industries, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR for the projected period. The entertainment industry in India is one of the most dominant and highly chosen fields of work among market sellers as a direct result of the consistent demand in the entertainment sector. The rise of the regional market is also helped by the countries of China and Japan's healthcare industries. In addition, the extensive use of the harbour's lighting to illuminate the surrounding region, which improves both nighttime safety and productivity, helps the growth of the market.

Key highlights



The global specialty lighting market size was valued at

USD 7.77 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 8.32 billion in 2025

to

USD 14.44 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of

7.13%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

In 2021, the LED lighting segment held a market share of almost 65 %.

In 2021, the entertainment segment held a significant market share of over 42 %.

In 2021, surgical lighting became the largest sector, accounting for almost 53 % of the global market share. In 2021, North America led the market with a share of over 35 % and was anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Advanced Specialty Lighting
Brandon Medical
CREE (IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.)
Getinge AB
Herbert Waldmann
Integra Lifesciences
OSRAM GmbH
Signify Holding
Steris PLC
USHIO



In January 2022 , Thought leadership from Brandon Medical: Digital Hospitals.

In May 2022 , Breakthrough New CPY500 Series Canopy Luminaire Turns Fuel Islands into Customer-Preferred Destinations.

In June 2022 , Getinge's new DPTE-EXO with Sleeveless DPTE-BetaBag takes aseptic transfer to a new level. In March 2022 , Integra LifeSciences Launches NeuraGen 3D Nerve Guide Matrix.

Segmentation

By Light TypeLEDOthersBy ApplicationEntertainmentMedicalPurificationOthersBy Medical TypeSurgicalExamination