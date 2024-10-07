(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE – October 2024 – Bayside Sports Global LLC, a subsidiary of India's Bayside Sports, has made a bold and unprecedented move into the international racing arena by sponsoring and managing 16-year-old South African racing sensation Cole Hewetson, ranked 8th globally. This venture highlights Bayside Sports Global's mission to nurture fresh, young talent and elevate promising athletes onto the world stage.

With billionaire Mr. Anand Mahindra as a major shareholder, Bayside Sports Global's expansion into motorsports is part of a broader strategic vision to identify and support emerging talent from a young age. Through its new partnership with Varis Sayed, CEO of Dubai-based Fincasa Capital, the company aims to create a launchpad for future stars in the UAE and beyond, positioning the region as a hub for sports innovation and talent development.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Cole Hewetson to the Bayside Sports Fincasa family. Supporting a young and dynamic talent like Cole, as he continues to grow and achieve success, is a true honour for us. Cole is listed as a participant in the FIA Karting event happening this weekend at the Dubai Kartdrome from October 4-6, 2024. He will be competing in the OK-N category, representing the Beyond Racing Team. This event is part of the Champions of the Future Academy Program, which brings together top karting talents from around the world,” said Kyan Bharucha, CEO of Bayside Sports Global UAE.

Bayside Sports Global’s foray into international racing underscores the company’s mission to bridge the gap between grassroots sports and elite competition by providing young athletes with the tools, training, and platforms they need to succeed. This marks a historic milestone for both Bayside Sports and Cole Hewetson, now the youngest African racing talent to be managed by an international sports agency. The partnership is poised to cultivate a new era of young talent, not only in motorsports but across the broader sports landscape.

“The partnership with Bayside Sports Global and Cole Hewetson is unique because it’s focused on youth development,” said Varis Sayed, CEO of Fincasa Capital. “This collaboration has the potential to transform how young talent is discovered, nurtured, and celebrated. We’re proud to support a young star like Cole, and we’re confident this will inspire more young athletes in the region to pursue their dreams.”

This initiative is part of Bayside Sports Global’s broader commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for youth athletes. By establishing operations in the UAE, the company plans to leverage its presence to engage schools, sports academies, and youth programs across the region, providing an unparalleled platform to identify and develop raw talent. Through mentoring, sponsorships, and world-class training, Bayside Sports Global aims to help the next generation of athletes reach their full potential.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Bayside Sports Global,” said Cole Hewetson. “This partnership will allow me to compete at the highest level while also inspiring other young athletes around the world. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with such a forward-thinking company that truly believes in young talent.”

This groundbreaking partnership marks a new chapter in sports talent management, blending innovation, investment, and passion for discovering and nurturing the next generation of athletes. Bayside Sports Global and Fincasa Capital’s collaboration will unlock unprecedented opportunities for young talents like Cole Hewetson, ensuring the future of sports is brighter and more inclusive than ever before.





