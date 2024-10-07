GLOBAL LOBULAR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS DAY LAUNCHED BY LOBULAR BREAST CANCER ALLIANCE AS PART OF BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica, a 43-year old mother and pediatrician had regular mammograms for years that were normal until a routine screening revealed invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC) filled her entire right breast and had been missed on prior mammograms. A hallmark of ILC, also known as lobular breast cancer, is that it may not form a lump. ILC is 15% of all breast cancer diagnoses and the 2nd most common type of breast cancer, diagnosed in an estimated 46,000 women per year. Despite this, it receives less than 1% of breast cancer research funding. The standard screening tests often do not effectively detect ILC, there are few lobular-specific clinical trials and no specific treatments for this troubling breast disease that can also metastasize to peculiar parts of the body. Stories like Jessica's are much too common.

The Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance (LBCA) was formed to change this, to increase knowledge of lobular breast disease and promote research. This year, during breast cancer awareness month, LBCA has declared October 15th as Global Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day, with events across 10 countries, including the United States, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

In the US,

LBCA pursued proclamations to declare October 15th as Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day in each state, and has received declarations in Texas, Massachusetts and Maryland so far. Plus, with LBCA's collaboration the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) program has released the first annual

Cancer Stat Facts report on invasive lobular carcinoma .

LBCA's goal is to make sure women everywhere undergoing mammograms learn that there are different types of breast cancer, about lobular breast cancer specifically and the worldwide community that exists to support them.



For more information on Lobular Breast Cancer Awareness Day visit the LBCA website: .

About the Lobular Breast Cancer Alliance (LBCA) , the only organization in the US dedicated to lobular breast disease, LBCA is the go-to source of information on lobular breast cancer including studies, clinical trials and educational resources. LBCA also funds ILC research. LBCA is guided by an international scientific advisory board of researchers and clinicians and a patient advocate advisory board, and partners with breast cancer organizations worldwide to increase dialogue about ILC. Visit the website at lobularbreastcance .

SOURCE LBCA

