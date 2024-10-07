Mural Leads AI Innovation To Enhance Customer Experience, Joins AI Pact For Responsible Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mural reinforces its dedication to delivering impactful AI solutions with new product features

and a commitment to the

EU AI Pact.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mural, the leading visual work enabling rapid transformation, is excited to announce its ongoing commitment to advancing artificial intelligence capabilities within its platform, aimed at better serving and supporting customers. Recently, Mural became the only company in the visual collaboration space to sign the

European Union's AI Pact , a significant initiative launched by the EU Commission to drive trustworthy and safe AI development and ensure compliance with the AI Act, the first-ever legal framework governing AI.

At Mural, we believe that AI should drive innovation and speed to collaboration, while enhancing human ingenuity, not replacing it. Our native AI capabilities empower knowledge workers and teams to unlock innovative solutions, improve business outcomes, and accelerate productivity and creativity. With integrated AI acting as an assistant, collaborator, or coach, teams can streamline operations and spark new ideas to tackle complex challenges.

Mural's existing AI features, including clustering, summarizing, generating ideas, and more, significantly enhance the collaboration experience. With an average clustering time of just 5 seconds, Mural AI helps reduce the time spent organizing, allowing teams to focus on discussing, reviewing, and refining ideas to extract meaningful insights. Since the launch of Mural AI in late 2023, enterprises have generated over 22,000 ideas and counting, showcasing the transformative potential of our AI-driven solutions.

"Mural is an innovator at its core. We were first to define the Visual Collaboration space- opening a new industry segment, we were first to market to create a scalable enterprise-grade AI platform, and we were first to integrate our AI Platform and human-centered design methods with LUMA," said Leigh-Margaret Stull, CEO of Mural. "We are now the first in our space to sign the EU AI Pact, sending an important message that we will innovate the highest advanced AI solutions while also aligning with the highest standards of safety and transparency for our customers."

As Mural continues to innovate, users can look forward to even deeper AI features designed to enhance their collaborative experience, including a new hub for centralized access to all of our AI features and a chat experience that unlocks more advanced interactions and capabilities while working in Mural. We invite organizations and individuals to explore the evolving capabilities of our AI tools and join us in shaping a future where technology amplifies human creativity and collaboration.

For more information about Mural's AI initiatives and to stay updated on future enhancements, visit: .

About Mural‍

Mural is the leading visual work platform enabling transformation and innovation. Combining its visual collaboration platform with industry-leading research and methodologies on work transformations, Mural + LUMA helps teams get work done better, faster. Mural's user-friendly workspace empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly using the LUMA, established design-thinking methods, while complying with the highest IT and regulatory standards. Trusted by 95% of Fortune 100 companies, Mural unites teams to do the work that matters most, no matter where they are. Learn more and try it for free at mural. LUMA is proudly owned and part of the Mural portfolio of companies.

