ANY.RUN Publishes In-Depth Analysis On New Loader Used To Distribute Ssload Malware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, has published an in-depth report on PhantomLoader, a new loader used to distribute the Rust-based malware SSLoad. This analysis uncovers advanced techniques used by PhantomLoader in recent to deliver SSLoad, highlighting its stealthy distribution methods and malware behavior.

In-Depth Malware Analysis on PhantomLoader and SSLoad

The report dives into the technical nuances of PhantomLoader, which disguises itself as a legitimate DLL module for antivirus software called 360 Security Total.

Through a detailed walkthrough, researchers explain how this loader decrypts and deploys SSLoad, a malware known for its evasive tactics.

Key findings from the analysis:

· Start of infection chain: Attackers initiate the SSLoad distribution using malicious Word documents with embedded macros.

· PhantomLoader's stealth techniques: PhantomLoader conceals itself within legitimate DLL modules, using encryption and self-modifying code to remain undetected.

· SSLoad's anti-analysis techniques: SSLoad employs anti-debugging and anti-emulation techniques to evade detection and decrypts Command-and-Control (C2) URLs for communication.

· Use of advanced decryption techniques: Scripts like IDAPython are used to decode and analyze the malware's encrypted payloads.

· Indicators of Compromise (IOCs): Key IOCs such as file paths, hashes, and C2 domains are provided to help analysts strengthen their defenses.

To read the full analysis, visit the ANY blog .

