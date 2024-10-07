Moro Hub presents Green Certificate to Dubai Supreme Council of Energy

(MENAFN- Virtue mena)

Dubai, UAE, 7 October, 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), awarded the Green Certificate to Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) in recognition of its commitment to sustainability by utilizing Moro Hub's Green Cloud for its IT workloads.

Presented by Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA to HE Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy of DSCE, at WETEX 2024, the Region’s Largest Sustainability & Clean Energy Technology Exhibition which runs from 1st to 3rd of October at Dubai World Trade Center, the Green Certificate symbolizes DSCE’s proactive stance towards sustainability. Moro Hub’s Green Cloud offers environmentally-friendly hosting solutions designed to minimize the environmental impact of digital infrastructure. By hosting its workload on Moro Hub’s Green Cloud, DSCE has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

HE Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “We are honored to receive the Green Certificate from Moro Hub, which reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. At DSCE, we are dedicated to advancing sustainable development goals and mitigating the impacts of climate change, and this recognition further motivates us to continue our efforts towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

Marwan Bin Haidar – Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA emphasized the importance of collaboration in sustainability efforts, stating, “At Digital DEWA, we are committed to driving sustainable innovation across all sectors. Collaborative initiatives like the Green Certificate highlight the power of partnerships in achieving our collective sustainability goals. We commend DSCE for their dedication to securing a greener future for generations to come.”

The introduction of the Green Certificate initiative underscores Moro Hub's dedication to establishing a sustainable digital environment, and by hosting its workload on Moro Hub's Green Cloud, DSCE has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability







