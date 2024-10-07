New Murabba Showcased Visionary Hospitality Development at Future Hospitality Summit

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Riyadh, KSA, Oct 6, 2024: New Murabba Development Company – a PIF Company, proudly announced its platinum sponsorship of the Future Hospitality Summit, that took place from September 30 to October 2 in Dubai. As a forward-thinking player in the hospitality industry, New Murabba is committed to seizing opportunities and staying ahead of industry trends. The company aims to engage with key stakeholders across the hospitality spectrum, including industry leaders, investors, and developers, while sharing its ambitious vision for sustainable growth in the sector.

At the event, the Executive team, led by New Murabba CEO, Michael Dyke, outlined the company’s roadmap for advancing the hospitality landscape. Dyke presented an ambitious plan focused on the development of infrastructure, the establishment of seamless transportation systems, the improvement of recreational facilities, and the modernization of lifestyle amenities. These efforts are central to revitalizing key hospitality sectors, including hotels, hospitality centers, and retail destinations.

"Our goal is to establish New Murabba as a premier destination for tourism and hospitality in the region. We are fully committed to pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban development, and embracing the ongoing evolution of this dynamic industry. We believe that the hospitality sector plays a crucial role in fostering vibrant communities and boosting the local economy," said Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company.

New Murabba will incorporate 27 million square meters of premium real estate distributed across 18 communities, with an estimated population exceeding 400,000. This destination will serve as a model for urban planning, boasting seamless transportation and sustainable infrastructure. Furthermore, it will accommodate over 100,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and 500,000 square meters of retail space. Additionally, it will feature various entertainment venues, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and a 45,000-seat stadium. New Murabba is redefining urban living with its "born smart" city concept, offering over 100,000 modern, high-quality homes. With world-class amenities, state-of-the-art schools and healthcare facilities, and seamless integration with the broader Riyadh metropolitan area, it provides unmatched convenience.

One of the primary highlights being presented at the summit is the Mukaab, which is the world's largest and most complex structure. It comprises mixed-use properties that encompass all asset classes. Spanning over 2 million square meters of floor space, the Mukaab redefines luxury with immersive shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. This awe-inspiring cube-shaped structure, standing 400 meters in width, height, and depth, is large enough to house 20 Empire State Buildings. It seamlessly integrates modern Najdi architectural design with state-of-the-art digital and holographic technologies, offering visitors a unique fusion of premium hospitality, retail, cultural experiences, and entertainment.

During the summit, Michael Dyke joined the renowned BBC presenter, Stephen Sackur, for an exclusive television interview, where they discussed New Murabba’s forward-looking vision and its latest developments. In addition, New Murabba Director of Development, Stephen Rossouw, participated in a panel discussion titled “Branded Residences: A New Era in Real Estate Investment,” delving into how New Murabba plans to transform the hospitality landscape.

By sponsoring the Future Hospitality Summit, New Murabba reaffirms its dedication to becoming a key player in the global tourism and hospitality industry. Through active participation in discussions that shape the future of hospitality, New Murabba poised to make a lasting impact on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.





