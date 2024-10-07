Godaddy Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, October 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ) will release results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after the U.S. stock closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a live webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website at . To participate,

please register here .

Following the webcast's completion, a recording will be available on GoDaddy's Investor Relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit

.

