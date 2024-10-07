GULF CAPITAL BANK APPOINTS ALLAN LI AS NEW DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf

Capital

Bank today

announced that

Allan

Li

will

join

Gulf

Capital Bank

as new

member

of

the Board

of

Directors. Adding

Mr.

Li to

the Board will strengthen

the company's position in the Houston as it moves towards becoming the trusted relationship of choice for Houstonians and their businesses.

Li

joins

Gulf

Capital

Bank

with

significant

business

experience

and

currently

serves

as

the

CEO

of

Pamarco Technologies LLC, an industrial manufacturing company serving packaging and print industries that supplies

and

services major

multinational

integrated

packaging

suppliers

and

OEM

firms

worldwide. Mr.

Li also serves as a Managing Director and board member of Kotts Capital Holdings, a private investment company.

Gulf

Capital

Bank

Chairman

and

CEO,

J.

Downey

Bridgwater,

said

"It

is

a

privilege having

Allan

serve

on our

Board

of

Directors

and

I

know

I

speak for

all

of

our

directors and

fellow

bankers that

we

look

forward to working with Allan for many years to come."

Originally

from

Chicago, Allan

has

lived in

New

Orleans

and

New

York

before relocating

to

Houston. Allan holds an MBA from Tulane University and holds a BS in Finance and Marketing from Indiana University.

Li is an active member of both YPO and CEO and in his spare time Allan enjoys playing tennis, snowboarding, traveling, and spending time with his wife and two daughters.

"As a member of the business community and early investor in Gulf Capital Bank, I've seen first-hand the need for a relationship-focused bank like GCB in Houston.

I'm excited to join the Board and help us capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

"We're excited that Allan is becoming a part of our growing bank," shared Jonathan Homeyer, Gulf Capital

Bank's

President and

Chief

Lending Officer.

"Allan's

experience

in

industry

is

a

significant

added value to our Board and to everyone associated with the bank."

Opening

its

doors

in

2020,

Gulf

Capital Bank aims

to

redefine the

value

of

a

bank

by

offering the

personal touch

of a

traditional

community

bank

combined

with

state-of-the-art

banking technology

and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders.

About

Gulf

Capital

Bank:

Gulf Capital

Bank,

headquartered

in

Houston,

Texas,

is

redefining

the

value

of

a

bank.

The

bank

opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team uses hard work, straight talk and smart thinking to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives.

For additional information, please visit

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank

