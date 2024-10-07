GULF CAPITAL BANK APPOINTS ALLAN LI AS NEW DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf
Capital
Bank today
announced that
Allan
Li
will
join
Gulf
Capital Bank
as new
member
of
the Board
of
Directors. Adding
Mr.
Li to
the Board will strengthen
the company's position in the Houston market as it moves towards becoming the trusted relationship bank of choice for Houstonians and their businesses.
Li
joins
Gulf
Capital
Bank
with
significant
business
experience
and
currently
serves
as
the
CEO
of
Pamarco Technologies LLC, an industrial manufacturing company serving packaging and print industries that supplies
and
services major
multinational
integrated
packaging
suppliers
and
OEM
firms
worldwide. Mr.
Li also serves as a Managing Director and board member of Kotts Capital Holdings, a private investment company.
Gulf
Capital
Bank
Chairman
and
CEO,
J.
Downey
Bridgwater,
said
"It
is
a
privilege having
Allan
serve
on our
Board
of
Directors
and
I
know
I
speak for
all
of
our
directors and
fellow
bankers that
we
look
forward to working with Allan for many years to come."
Originally
from
Chicago, Allan
has
lived in
New
Orleans
and
New
York
before relocating
to
Houston. Allan holds an MBA from Tulane University and holds a BS in Finance and Marketing from Indiana University.
Li is an active member of both YPO and CEO and in his spare time Allan enjoys playing tennis, snowboarding, traveling, and spending time with his wife and two daughters.
"As a member of the business community and early investor in Gulf Capital Bank, I've seen first-hand the need for a relationship-focused bank like GCB in Houston.
I'm excited to join the Board and help us capitalize on the opportunities ahead."
"We're excited that Allan is becoming a part of our growing bank," shared Jonathan Homeyer, Gulf Capital
Bank's
President and
Chief
Lending Officer.
"Allan's
experience
in
industry
is
a
significant
added value to our Board and to everyone associated with the bank."
Opening
its
doors
in
2020,
Gulf
Capital Bank aims
to
redefine the
value
of
a
bank
by
offering the
personal touch
of a
traditional
community
bank
combined
with
state-of-the-art
banking technology
and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders.
About
Gulf
Capital
Bank:
Gulf Capital
Bank,
headquartered
in
Houston,
Texas,
is
redefining
the
value
of
a
bank.
The
bank
opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team uses hard work, straight talk and smart thinking to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives.
For additional information, please visit .
SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank
