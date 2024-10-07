CDPQ And Nuveen Green Capital Launch USD 600-Million Integrated Financing Program For Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Development



Innovative program will combine senior and Commercial Property Assessed Clean (C-PACE) financing, providing a one-stop shop for bridge and loans to meet the growing demand for sustainable commercial financing

The program will support cost-effective energy efficiency, water conservation, energy and resiliency improvements tied to new or existing commercial real estate (CRE) developments with the aim of reducing the environmental impact and improving sustainability of the built environment

CDPQ, a global investment group, and Nuveen Green Capital (NGC), a leader in sustainable commercial real estate financing solutions, announced today the launch of a USD 600-million (CAD 830-million) integrated sustainable commercial real estate financing program. This innovative offering combines Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing and senior bridge and construction financing aimed at the U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) market.

The competitive, single-source program will provide a substantial source of flexible, committed, and discretionary capital for new large-scale construction and bridge financings across key asset classes and markets. The program will offer a turnkey solution while also driving the adoption of sustainability measures in commercial buildings. As a leading provider of C-PACE across the United States, NGC will act as the primary sourcing agent for the integrated financing program.

"Developing greener buildings and reducing the carbon footprint of our built environment can create significant value. Through this distinctive financing program, we are able to accelerate the implementation of environmentally sound measures for commercial real estate owners and developers," said Marc Cormier, Executive Vice-President and Head of Fixed Income at CDPQ. "We are excited to combine our long-term capital with Nuveen Green Capital's extensive expertise to offer a sustainable integrated financing solution that fully aligns with CDPQ's climate strategy and commitment to decarbonize the real economy."

"CDPQ's strong commitment to sustainability and track record of innovation align very well with our mission," said Jessica Bailey, President and CEO, Nuveen Green Capital. "This program represents another exciting milestone for the C-PACE industry and Nuveen Green Capital. We are thrilled to be working with CDPQ to build this one-stop shop for bridge and construction loans to meet the growing need for commercial real estate financing."

Aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, C-PACE is a U.S. commercial real estate financing initiative to promote a cleaner and safer built environment. In the 40 states where it is offered, commercial property owners can obtain accretive, long-term financing for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation and climate resiliency measures for new development, renovation, or post-construction recapitalization projects.



Since its founders launched the first successful C-PACE financing program in 2014, NGC has been at the forefront of establishing the asset class. Today, the U.S. C-PACE market surpasses over USD 7 billion in financing activity across over 2,300 projects1. In 2023,

of the total C-PACE originations volume2.

