(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global active asset manager, Janus Henderson (NYSE: JHG ), today released its "Risky Business? What Makes You Invest (or Not)," report (the "Report"), which seeks to better understand habits amongst Americans. The research revealed that almost half of Americans (48%) do not hold any investment assets*, indicating a gap between the aspirations of U.S. consumers and their financial behaviors.

Those not investing cited reasons such as a preference for easily accessible funds through savings or checking accounts (38%), pre-existing debts or financial obligations (30%), and a lack of understanding of investment methods (30%). Such findings suggest there is a need for more transparency, simplified information, and resources from the investment sector to galvanize greater understanding and participation.

Despite these high figures, 46% do aspire to commit to investing sometime in the future, and almost a quarter (22%) have plans to start in the next three years.

Research from Janus Henderson also found differences in attitudes and behaviors across generational lines, with 33% of Gen Z investors, those born between 1997 and 2012, confessing they don't plan to ever invest, and a further 17% delaying their investment plans for the foreseeable future.

Those not investing cited a lack of understanding about investing (34%), as well as a feeling that they are too young to invest (28%).

The research also found a stark contrast in the way men and women approach investing. Just 40% of women hold any type of investments, compared to 65% of men. The study also suggests that women tend to exercise more restraint in investing, with just 32% of female investors investing over 10% of their salary, as opposed to 44% of male investors.

A professed lack of understanding came up when female respondents were asked why they described themselves as 'unlikely' to invest. 23% cited this as a crucial hindrance (only 17% of men cited the same), indicating a need for more financial education when it comes to investing.

Ben Rizzuto, Wealth Strategist with the Specialist Consulting Group at Janus Henderson

said, "It's clear that a lack of understanding around how to invest is still playing a large part in the financial planning behaviors and decisions of the U.S. population."

"We launched our Direct Advice offering at Janus Henderson to address the clear and present need for greater access to financial advice for current and potential individual investors. Investing is a crucial pillar of individual financial planning and can be a key route to financial empowerment."

Janus Henderson's Direct Channel

caters to do-it-yourself investors in the U.S., seeking to directly invest in a Janus Henderson fund. Clients benefit from world-class customer service and have full access to the firm's lineup of nearly 40 investment options across equity, fixed income and multi-asset funds. This includes Janus Henderson's Government Money Market Fund

("the Fund") (ACDXX), whereby Janus Henderson will donate an amount equal to half of its management fees for all assets under management from the Fund to the American Cancer Society (ACS)** to support cancer research, advocacy, and patient support.

In addition to the Direct Channel's self-service platform, Janus Henderson launched an investment advisory service for retirement accounts in 2023 through the Janus Henderson Investment Advice ("Direct Advice") program. The Direct Advice program is designed to give enrolled clients confidence in their retirement journey through free*** investment advice from licensed investment consultants. Clients can enroll in one of two programs, Direct Advice Investments and Direct Advice Portfolios. The Direct Advice Investments program provides our investors with a point-in-time recommendation into one of three Global Allocation strategies targeting conservative, moderate, and aggressive growth. The Direct Advice Portfolios program places clients in one of six portfolios aligned to their individual risk tolerance and investment goals through varying allocations of equities and fixed income products.

To find out more about Janus Henderson's Direct Advice offering, visit:

Notes to editors

*In this survey Investment Assets were defined as assets such as stocks, bonds, or real estate with the expectation of generating returns and growing wealth over time.

**The donation of Janus Henderson's management fee revenues will be net of any waivers.

***There are no additional costs for advice beyond the underlying fund expenses.

Research Methodology

Data is based on an online survey conducted between June 28 and July 5. Sample size n=5,010 Americans aged 18+. Data has been weighted to be representative of the national population.



Research conducted by HarrisX,



About Janus Henderson Investors

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of June 30, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

