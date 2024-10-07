(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada , Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ClimateDoor, , is thrilled to announce that its portfolio company, Stardust Solar Inc., has successfully achieved a public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "SUN." This significant milestone marks an exciting chapter in Stardust's journey, as it positions itself for further growth and expansion within the energy sector.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust Solar is a British Columbia-based franchisor specializing in renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The company empowers entrepreneurs to enter the renewable energy industry by providing brand recognition and comprehensive business management services. Stardust franchisees are dedicated to installing and maintaining clean energy systems for both residential and commercial clients.

As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with a range of essential products, including solar PV equipment, energy storage solutions, and electric vehicle supply infrastructure. Furthermore, the company supports its franchisees with a suite of services from its corporate headquarters, encompassing marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Stardust's CEO, Mark Tadros said:

"Stardust Solar is on a mission to drive the adoption of solar energy solutions with battery back-up for your home and business. Through franchising, we plan to give hundreds of aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to live their dreams of business ownership in the renewable energy sector. We are the fastest-growing solar franchising company in North America, and going public on the TSX Venture Exchange marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey", said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust.”

ClimateDoor's President, Nick Findler said:

"Three years ago, we began our journey with Stardust Solar as both shareholders and advisors to the company. Under the leadership of CEO Mark Tadros, Stardust has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience in a competitive market. We are confident that this momentum will continue as we expand our presence into the U.S. market, building on our current network of 30 franchise units. This public listing not only validates our vision but also enhances our ability to drive sustainable energy solutions across North America."

Looking Ahead

With this public listing, Stardust Solar is poised to capitalize on the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. The company is committed to advancing its mission of delivering accessible, sustainable energy options while fostering economic growth through its franchise network.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nick Findler

President

ClimateDoor

778-952-0418

...