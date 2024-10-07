(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider of safe, intelligent, scalable, personalized customer engagement AI, has announced the completion of its data integration with Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and provider. This collaborative integration aims to address challenges in the automotive space.



BEN's data integration allows Cox Automotive to harness the power of BEN's human-like AI Assistants as multimodal conversational resources tailored for unique purposes. These assistants are designed to help customers and enhance professionals to improve customer interactions and experiences. The AI Assistants are accessible on Dealer.com websites as an app and web browser, plus they can also be deployed through life-size kiosks in automotive settings to provide a seamless experience from the web to the dealership.

The collaboration solution was approved for , a Cox Automotive company. is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry, representing over 50% of the franchise dealer market, providing an integrated platform for websites, advertising, digital retailing, and managed services. allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers, and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data, and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest, and most personalized path to customer engagement. With BEN's clean, comprehensive, and accurate data integration, consumers can now engage in two-way conversations with the latest AI web assistants, providing a more personalized path to customer engagement.

Jerry DeFalco Advertising (JDA) is one of the largest agencies and is an established name in the automotive industry. Today, Jerry is one of the leading minds in advertising and has clients nationwide.“This is a game changer, and it's only the first step in the plan created by the team at BEN AI,” says Jerry DeFalco, Owner and Founder of Jerry DeFalco Advertising.“The question we have all been asking is: how can we convert more sessions into leads? The answer is to engage the consumer in a fun, interactive, intelligent, two-way conversation with BEN's advanced AI web assistants.”



“BEN's AI web assistants are expected to enhance user experience over traditional chatbots due to the comprehensive knowledge base and the ability to communicate in natural language,” says Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “The goal is to support both customers and dealership employees. By tightly integrating with dealer systems, BEN empowers AI Assistants to reduce repetitive manual processes, augmenting critical functions, and complete tasks.”

For more information about BEN's safe, intelligent, scalable AI, please visit .

About BEN AI

Brand Engagement Network (BEN), NASDAQ: BNAI, is an emerging provider of safe, intelligent secure generative AI for businesses and consumers. BEN's full-stack platform, encompassing front-end, middleware, and back-end, is scalable, customizable, and can be fully optimized for superior CX, productivity, and performance. The backbone of BEN's success is its rich portfolio of conversational AI applications, featuring 16+ perception, understanding, and response modules that facilitate human-like engagements with consumers. BEN seeks to deploy scalable and sustainable AI solutions to businesses and partner with those with complimentary capabilities and networks in industries experiencing significant workforce gaps. In line with the vision of an AI-enhanced world, BEN strives to bring AI assistants to everyone who can benefit from them.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of BEN to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“continue,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside BEN's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEN cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. BEN cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN does not undertake nor does it accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, and it does not intend to do so unless required by applicable law. Further information about factors that could materially affect BEN, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under“Risk Factors” in BEN's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Amy Rouyer

BEN - Safe, Intelligent, Scalable AI

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at