GMC Joins Electrify Expo Lineup As A New Exhibitor For 2024 Season

Attendees can experience the thrill of the GMC HUMMER EV and numerous other brands in New York, Oct. 12-13 and Austin, TX, Nov. 9-10 Tickets can be purchased and in person

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, today announced that GMC will join its impressive lineup of exhibitors for the remainder of the 2024 season. The addition of GMC offers attendees yet another sought-after brand to interact with and underscores the fun, consumer-centric approach Electrify Expo has to offer. GMC will join Electrify Expo at its final two locations for 2024, New York October 12-13, and Austin, TX November 9-10.

“GMC has been one of our most inquired about brands at Electrify Expo ever since the HUMMER EV launched,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo.“Having HUMMER EV and the highly anticipated Sierra EV at our remaining 2024 festivals offers attendees two of the most exciting products to experience in the EV world right now.”

GMC will showcase its growing portfolio of EVs, including ride and drive demos with the HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, and display of the all-new Sierra EV. Festival goers will have the unique opportunity to feel the thrill of these electric models through immersive hands-on experiences designed to demystify the technology and amplify the excitement of electric vehicles.

"With our HUMMER EVs and Sierra EV, GMC is the only brand with three electric trucks. Our goal is fostering mass EV adoption in this critical market segment, as part of GM's vision for an electric future," said Suzie Guzzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Buick GMC. "With the drive experience and vehicle displays, Electrify Expo is a great opportunity to connect directly with consumers."

Electrify Expo continues to attract the largest auto manufacturers in the world, including Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, Rivian, Kia, Porsche, Lucid, VinFast, BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Lexus, Nissan and now GMC. The festival offers attendees a one-of-a-kind, pressure-free experience to experience the hottest EVs on the market. In addition to EV car and truck consumer experiences, the outdoor weekend festival includes multiple demo zones to rip around in all things electric including e-bikes, e-skateboards, e-scooters & more. Electrify Expo boasts over 1 million square feet of overall festival space offering food, music and fun for the whole family.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

