Renewable Finance Partner Henry Jin Returns To Hunton Andrews Kurth In Washington

Washington, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Jin , an and infrastructure attorney who advises clients on energy transactions, has rejoined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in Washington, D.C., where he started his career nearly a decade ago.

Jin represents institutions, development banks and project developers in the development, construction, financing, and sale of energy and infrastructure assets, with an emphasis on renewable technologies. He also regularly engages clients in connection with early development activities, prepares and negotiates key transaction contracts and structures complex commercial transactions utilizing a variety of tax credit financing structures.

“Demand for renewables transactions continues to grow in response to government incentives focused on the energy transition,” said Jeffrey P. Schroeder , head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure practice.“Henry's practice complements and adds depth to our existing renewable finance practice, consistent with our strategic focus on providing best in class service to our energy sector clients. We are thrilled to welcome our friend and colleague back to the firm.”

A selection of his notable representations prior to joining the firm includes:

Represented a leading developer in its transfer of tax credits generated from a portfolio of operating wind and solar energy assets located throughout North America.

Represented a leading financial institution as tax equity investor in multiple distributed generation financings, including a portfolio of commercial and residential solar and battery storage systems.

Represented a private equity firm with respect to its acquisition of controlling interests in two separate portfolios comprised of operating wind and solar assets.

Represented project developers and financial institutions in a variety of transactions with respect to the acquisition, development and financing of utility scale wind, solar and geothermal projects located throughout North America.

Upon his graduation from law school in 2013, Jin joined Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure practice. As an associate, he was an active participant in the firm's pro bono program and was selected to represent the firm as a Pathfinder for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity.

He later joined Électricité de France (EDF) Renewables Distributed Solutions as senior counsel, and in 2020, was recruited by another leading international law firm. Jin earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Jin rejoins the firm as it continues to expand its global energy practice, which includes the recent addition of energy and infrastructure Partner Kristian Bradshaw in Tokyo. In September, the firm welcomed energy project finance Partners Ayesha Waheed and Seyfi Can Kandemir in London.

Other key hires over the past year include London-based corporate energy Partner Philip Mace and energy and infrastructure disputes Partners Maurice Kenton and David Hesse , Counsel Edward Hamilton and Special Counsel Simon Schooling , who collectively are leading members of the firm's international arbitration team.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth's Energy and Infrastructure Team

Hunton Andrews Kurth's global energy and infrastructure lawyers assists clients in bringing some of the world's largest and most complex projects to market. Our team provides concept-to-close advice on the development and financing of capital-intensive projects. We represent sponsors, lenders, investors, governments, and other project participants operating in virtually every segment of the energy industry and infrastructure industry. Our projects attorneys have handled transactions in more than 75 countries, with market leading strengths in project finance, agency finance, commercial nuclear power, U.S. energy tax credits, subsea fiber-optic networks, and utility capital markets, among many others.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

