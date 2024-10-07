DIRECTV Advertising And Liveramp Unlock Scaled Identity Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIRECTV Advertising first CTV provider to enable all 5 of the identity solutions available through LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRECTV Advertising, a pioneer in addressable advertising today announced a partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data collaboration platform, to enable LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution across DIRECTV's streaming platforms. LiveRamp's solution allows brand marketers to connect their first-party data with DIRECTV's deterministic user data, enabling deeper advertiser control for targeting and measurement across authenticated streaming inventory in a privacy-focused manner.



“At DIRECTV, we're laser-focused on driving forward scaled, holistic solutions that help brands identify and reach their intended audiences effectively,” said Matt Jamison, AVP, Head of Ad Sales Partnerships at DIRECTV Advertising.“Our deal with LiveRamp ushers in a new era for identity standards and reinforces our shared commitment to empowering marketers with greater flexibility, optionality and transparency.”

LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution is built on trusted consumer relationships and enables connectivity and measurement without reliance on third-party cookies, increasing the value of DIRECTV's inventory. Using the Authenticated Traffic Solution, DIRECTV Advertising will integrate interoperable identity solutions including The Trade Desk's Unified ID 2.0, Yahoo's ConnectID, Epsilon's CORE ID, and Google's Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR). Marketers can also leverage LiveRamp's durable, privacy-centric identifier, RampID, for seamless ecosystem connectivity, enabling better reach, activation, personalization and measurement on DIRECTV's inventory.

“DIRECTV's sizable customer base and strong first-party data make it valuable for every advertiser, and LiveRamp's solution helps to connect DIRECTV's advertisers with the individuals subscribing to its services,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer, LiveRamp.“Most importantly, LiveRamp helps DIRECTV Advertising to enable media through a solution that is compliant with both the letter and spirit of applicable privacy laws and regulations.”

More than 450 of the world's leading advertisers activate campaigns on RampID through the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform. DIRECTV Advertising joins more than 21,000 publisher domains that have integrated with LiveRamp's solutions globally, and becomes the first CTV provider to enable all 5 of the interoperable identity solutions available through LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution. Leveraging the single integration, DIRECTV Advertising benefits from interoperability across DSPs, allowing marketers to target DIRECTV's streaming audiences, regardless of identifier or DSP, enhancing flexibility and making it easier for marketers to scale.

