Coalesce And Cube Partner To Bring A Universal Semantic Layer To Data Pipeline Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, and Cube , providers of the universal semantic layer for every data app, today announced a strategic partnership and integration that allows data teams to seamlessly manage data pipelines and provide a consistent, unified view of metrics that anyone across the organization can understand and trust.



As the volume of data that organizations capture and rely on for insights and business decision-making grows exponentially, ensuring that data is properly governed and trusted by all stakeholders is critical.

“Our partnership with Cube elevates our offering of a best-in-class foundation for any modern data stack,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce.“Data pipeline development is a crucial step in turning raw data into insights, but it is equally important to ensure consistent and accurate understanding of that data across the organization. Just as Coalesce provides a best-in-class data transformation solution, Cube offers a best-in-class universal semantic layer for managing business metrics. Together, our integrated solutions empower customers to easily define, govern, and unify their data, and we're excited to expand our partnership to deliver even greater value to data-driven organizations.”

Data teams use Coalesce to build and scale their data pipelines with ease. However, one challenge many companies face is the ability to consistently define and maintain business metrics across the organization. Cube addresses this challenge by offering a universal semantic layer that ensures that all teams within a company are working with the same data definitions.

“Cube's universal semantic layer allows business users to interact with unified data without needing constant support from their data team,” said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube.“This enables data teams to focus on building and managing data pipelines, while business teams gain access to consistent, trusted, analytics-ready data across the organization. With Coalesce and Cube, data and business teams collaborate more efficiently and empower their organizations to make better decisions faster and with greater confidence.”

The native integration between Coalesce and Cube is in development and offers customers the benefits of:



Consistent, trusted metrics across the organization

Unified data access for users regardless of technical skill level

Streamlined self-service analytics

Improved query performance, leading to lower overall compute costs Elevated data maturity and enhanced data mesh architecture



About Coalesce

Coalesce revolutionizes data transformations to accelerate the delivery of data projects. Recognizing data transformation's critical role in the analytics lifecycle, we've created an inclusive developer platform that automates most SQL coding without sacrificing flexibility. Our platform boosts data team efficiency tenfold, allowing faster data pipeline development while empowering organizations to concentrate on extracting maximum value from their data. Discover more at Coalesce.io .

About Cube

Cube's universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, helps companies manage and optimize their analytics workflow. Any data source can be optimized for performance, accuracy, and consistency before being fed into any data application: internal, external, human, or bot-facing. Cube Cloud is installed on 90,000 servers and used by 4.9 million users. Customers include 20% of the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit .

