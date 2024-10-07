Biomea Fusion To Present At The 1St Annual Asian Conference On Innovative Therapies For Diabetes Management (ATTD-ASIA 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BMF-219 is an investigational oral covalent menin inhibitor developed to regenerate insulin-producing beta cells





Two trial-in-progress oral presentations to feature Phase II study design of oral covalent menin inhibitor BMF-219 in patients with type 2 (COVALENT-111) and in patients with type 1 diabetes (COVALENT-112) One late breaker oral presentation to highlight two case studies assessing BMF-219 in persons with poorly controlled severe insulin-deficient (SIDD) type 2 diabetes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and genetically defined cancers, today announced the attendance at the 1st Asian Conference on Innovative Therapies for Diabetes Management (ATTD-ASIA 2024), taking place in Singapore, 18-20 November 2024. Data from the company's COVALENT-111 and COVALENT-112 diabetes clinical trials will be featured during a long oral presentation and two short oral presentations.

Biomea will disclose additional information about the presentations in accordance with the ATTD-Asia abstract embargo policies.

Accepted ATTD-Asia 2024 Abstract Titles

Abstract Title: COVALENT-111: A Phase 2 Trial of the Oral Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Session Name : 0542 - Short Oral Session 06: In-Hospital Glucose Monitoring and Advanced Medical Technologies & Trials in Progress

Presentation Type: Short Oral Presentation

Presentation Time: Tue, 11/19/24, 12:55 – 13:00 SGT

Presenter : Juan P. Frias

Abstract Title: Assessment of BMF-219 in Persons with Poorly Controlled Severe Insulin-Deficient (SIDD) Type 2 Diabetes (T2D): COVALENT-111 Case Studies

Session Name: 0542 - Short Oral Session 06: In-Hospital Glucose Monitoring and Advanced Medical Technologies & Trials in Progress

Presentation Type: Short Oral Late Breaker Presentation

Presentation Time: Tue, 11/19/24, 13:00 – 13:05 SGT

Presenter: Juan P. Frias

Abstract Title: COVALENT-112: A Phase 2 Trial of the Oral Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 in Type 1 Diabetes

Session Name : 0740 - Oral Presentation Session 08 (ID 54)

Presentation Type: Long Oral Presentation

Presentation Time: Wed, 11/20/24, 11:25 - 11:35 SGT

Presenter: Juan P. Frias

About COVALENT-111

COVALENT-111 is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I/II study. In the completed Phase I portion of the trial, healthy patients were enrolled in single ascending dose cohorts to evaluate safety at the prospective dosing levels for type 2 diabetic patients. Phase II consists of multiple ascending dose cohorts and includes adult patients with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled by standard of care medicines. Once the Escalation Phase of COVALENT-111 was completed, the study advanced into an Expansion Phase consisting of multiple cohorts dosing type 2 diabetes patients up to 12 weeks with either BMF-219 or placebo, followed by a 40-week off treatment period. To date, approximately 200 patients completed their respective dosing period prior to the FDA placing the study on hold. Additional information about this Phase I/II clinical trial of BMF-219 in type 2 diabetes can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov using the identifier NCT05731544.

About COVALENT-112

COVALENT-112 is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in adults with stage 3 type 1 diabetes. This stage describes the period following clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes when symptoms are present due to significant beta cell loss. COVALENT-112 consists of a multi-arm trial comparing two different doses of BMF-219 to placebo to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and durability of BMF-219 in adults with type 1 diabetes. Approximately 150 patients will be enrolled in the trial and will receive either BMF-219 or placebo over 12 weeks, followed by a 40-week off treatment period. This trial also includes an open-label portion for adults with type 1 diabetes up to 15 years since diagnosis. The open-label portion (n=40) is examining the efficacy, safety, and durability of BMF-219 at two oral dose levels, 100 mg and 200 mg over a 12-week treatment period followed by a 40-week off treatment period. To date, approximately 20 patients completed 8 weeks of dosing in the open label portion prior to the FDA placing the study on hold. Additional information about the Phase II clinical trial of BMF-219 in type 1 diabetes can be found at using the identifier NCT06152042.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral covalent small molecules to treat patients with metabolic diseases and genetically defined cancers. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.

We are utilizing our proprietary FUSIONTM System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

