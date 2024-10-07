Longeveron® To Present At The UBS Virtual Organ Restoration And Cell Therapy Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that Wa'el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer of Longeveron will participate in a Fireside Chat at the UBS Virtual Organ Restoration and Cell Therapy Day, taking place virtually October 15, 2024.

Fireside chat with Ash Verma, SMID-cap Biotech & Specialty Pharma Analyst, UBS Equity Research:

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET

To register for the event, please contact your UBS representative.

The Longeveron investor presentation is available at the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-BTM, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-BTM has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important U.S. FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram .

Investor and Media Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

