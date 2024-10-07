24Th Annual Dancing For Diabetes - Tickets Now On Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elizabeth ForrestORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Touched by Type 1 is thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 24th Annual Dancing for Diabetes showcase . This year's benefit show promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment and hope, featuring award-winning and nationally recognized dancers.This highly anticipated event will take place on November 16, 2024, at the stunning Steinmetz Hall in Orlando, FL, continuing the tradition of featuring incredible talent while spotlighting the nearly 1.9 million American children and adults living with Type 1 Diabetes.Dancing for Diabetes not only provides a platform for breathtaking performances but also serves as a beacon of inspiration and encouragement for the Type 1 community.“We are committed to elevating awareness about the impact of Type 1 Diabetes and providing positive experiences for those touched by type 1 diabetes", said Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1 . Our annual Dancing for Diabetes event is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Type 1 community, and we are proud to bring together such extraordinary dancers to support our cause.As a vital part of Touched by Type 1's mission, Dancing for Diabetes brings together families, friends, and supporters to celebrate and advocate for the Type 1 community. The funds raised from this event will directly contribute to the organization's programs, which aim to provide support and resources to those living with Type 1 Diabetes in Orlando and across the country.We invite you to join us for a night of stellar performances, community spirit, and heartfelt stories. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now, and we encourage everyone to participate and support this important cause.Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so don't miss your chance to be part of this inspiring evening. By attending Dancing for Diabetes, you are supporting essential programs and services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by Type 1 Diabetes.For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our website at .About Touched by Type 1:Touched by Type 1 is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those affected by Type 1 Diabetes through various programs and initiatives. By raising awareness, providing resources, and fostering a supportive community, Touched by Type 1 aims to empower individuals and families dealing with Type 1 Diabetes.

