The Children's Center Of Cicero-Berwyn, (CCCB), Celebrates 46Th Anniversary

The CCCB celebrates 46 years of serving the community with early childhood development programs for families in Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, and surrounding areas.

- Dr. Bina HabibiCICERO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 1978, the CCCB initially served 28 children in one location in Cicero, Illinois. More than 46 years later, the CCCB has grown to serve over 950 families across 8 locations in Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, and the surrounding areas. The bilingual (English & Spanish), DCFS-licensed, and NAEYC-accredited programs serve children from birth through age 12, expecting/parenting mothers, and expecting/parenting teens.“It is through community-centric programs such as those offered by the CCCB, that we can invest in the children of our community, providing them with a strong educational foundation,” said Larry Dominik, Cicero Town President.“The CCCB recognizes the importance of a child's development during their early foundational years and the critical role that parents play as their first teachers. That is why the CCCB focuses on early childhood development programs, as well as programs for new parents,” said Dr. Bina Habibi, Executive Director, of CCCB.“It is because of their support and guidance that I feel I was able to conquer this world with a child at a young age.“said Berenice Galvez-Soto, CCCB Parent.To mark the 46th anniversary, the CCCB will hold the“Hold My Hand” Fundraising Gala on October 16th, 5:30 pm, at Nikos Banquet in Bridgeview, IL. All are invited, and tickets may be secured via .The CCCB thanks The Barbara and John Phair Foundation for their generous donation. Through the support of strong community leadership and the generosity of community members, the CCCB can continue to offer programs that nurture the future of our community. Proceeds from the Gala are reinvested back into the community through the programs offered by the CCCB.About the CCCB:The CCCB is a Not-for-profit 501(c)(3) registered charitable organization in Illinois, serving the Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, and surrounding communities with early childhood development programs and programs for expecting/parenting mothers and expecting/parenting teens. The CCCB offers Head Start, Early Head Start, Preschool for All, Prenatal to 3Y Home-based, Young Parents, childcare, and school-age programs. Please visit to learn more about the CCCB and the programs offered. Additionally, to explore various giving opportunities, please visit / donate .

