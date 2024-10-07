Del Rey Partners And Iluminate Products Formalize Partnership With Exclusive Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andre Doerfer, Managing Partner, Del Rey

Del Rey Partners expands its reach, bringing cutting-edge egress safety solutions to key building and industrial projects across the USA.

- Andre Doerfer, Managing Partner, Del ReyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Del Rey , a global leader in industrial solutions, and iLuminate Products, the US' premier supplier of photoluminescent (PL) egress markings, have announced a strengthened partnership with an exclusive distribution agreement. Together, the two aim to boost safety in major construction and industrial projects nationwide, ensuring code compliance and egress safety solutions for both new and existing buildings.Del Rey, renowned for its expertise in industrial equipment and components, has aligned with iLuminate Products to integrate cutting-edge photoluminescent technology into complex building projects. This collaboration leverages iLuminate's specialization in photoluminescent egress markings, which are required by International Building Code (IBC) and International Fire Code (IFC) for buildings over 75 feet tall, ensuring enhanced safety and visibility in emergency situations.iLuminate's Extensive Experience in Photoluminescent Safety SolutionsSince 2010, iLuminate Products, led by Larry Meiselman, has been at the forefront of supplying code-compliant photoluminescent safety products across the Northeast. Together with their partners over 600 projects have been completed nationwide. According to Larry Meiselman,“the greatest density of safe buildings utilizing our products are in the Northeast of the US, with over 350 projects completed to date.” Their extensive portfolio includes collaborations with top general contractors, architects, and property management firms.“Our exclusive distribution partnership with iLuminate Products enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive safety and industrial solutions for complex projects,” said Andre Doefer, Managing Partner of Del Rey.“Integrating iLuminate's cutting-edge photoluminescent technology ensures the highest level of safety and also provides a seamless solution from supply to installation. We are excited to bring this safety portfolio and innovation in personnel and tenant safety to all buildings nationwide and introduce these advanced safety markings to industrial, manufacturing, oil and gas, and many of our other industrial customers.”Innovative Safety Products for a Wide Range of ApplicationsiLuminate Products offers a diverse array of photoluminescent egress markings, including aluminum, PVC, tapes, epoxies, and signage. Their latest innovation, iLumi-Glo, is a patented, 2-part, 100% solids photoluminescent epoxy designed specifically for industrial egress applications. It provides a durable, cost-effective, and easy-to-apply solution that meets stringent code requirements, helping to ensure that both new and existing buildings are fully compliant with IBC and IFC safety regulations.“As safety standards evolve, our mission is to provide cost-effective, long-lasting solutions that are not only compliant but also practical for a wide range of industries,” said Larry Meiselman, President of i-Luminate Products.“Our partnership with Del Rey allows us to expand our reach and deliver these critical safety systems to more projects across the USA and beyond.”Looking AheadWith a decade of collaboration, the partnership between Del Rey and iLuminate Products is primed for expansion as they continue to address the critical safety needs of large-scale projects across the USA and beyond. Del Rey's distribution and global logistics expertise combined with iLuminate's innovative safety products aim to elevate safety standards and provide solutions that protect both lives and property.About Del Rey PartnersDel Rey Partners is a global leader in marine and industrial solutions, specializing in high-quality marine and industrial equipment and components. Headquartered in Houston, TX, with logistics centers in Chicago, Miami, Amsterdam, and Brazil, Del Rey supports industries including oil and gas, offshore/maritime, mining, transportation, and construction. Under the leadership of Andre Doerfer, Del Rey delivers innovative solutions and ensures timely delivery of critical components to clients worldwide.About iLuminate ProductsiLuminate Products has established itself as the leading supplier of Photoluminescent (PL) Egress Markings for exit stairwells in buildings 75 feet and above. They provide complete code-compliant materials packages, including installation services, across a wide range of building safety applications. iLuminate's durable, cost-effective solutions have been used in over 600 projects since 2010, working with most of the top contractors, architects, property management companies and building owners in the US.

