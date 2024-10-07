QRDI Council Launches 'Intellectual Property Champions Community' Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council announced the launch of its transformative new initiative: the Intellectual Property Champions Community.

The community is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including IP professionals, transfer experts, academics, practitioners, and officials. Members of the IP Champions Community will enjoy numerous benefits, including timely updates on significant IP developments, invitations to specialized events tailored to IP matters, and detailed information on awards and relevant training opportunities.

By joining this community, members will have the opportunity to engage with valuable resources, participate in transformative discussions, and advance their IP and technology transfer initiatives. The community aims to drive Qatar's innovation landscape forward by providing a platform for collaboration and recognition.

The launch event featured a comprehensive program designed to engage and inform attendees on the goals of the community. It commenced with welcome remarks from Nejoud Al Jehani, QRDI's Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, who provided an overview of the community's goals.

Participants then took part in a workshop offering a hands-on experience focused on building and sustaining an IP community, including group activities and insights led by ASTP, a premier European association of knowledge transfer professionals. The event concluded with inspiring closing remarks and discussions on the initiative's role and next steps.