Blinq Networks Debuts 5G + Wi-Fi Enterprise Connectivity Suite At MWC Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BLiNQ Networks will be showcasing their unified 5G + Wi-Fi enterprise solutions at MWC Las Vegas this year, which includes a live demonstration of the indoor PCW-400i. The outdoor counterpart, the PCW-400, will be on display for the first time at their booth.

"We are excited about being able to show our customers what converged wireless connectivity can mean for their operations, and to be able to discuss the capabilities of our solutions as they see a live demo in action," says Radu Selea, CTO of BLiNQ. "Our goal has always been to simplify enterprise connectivity, and to make it as scalable and accessible as possible. I believe our 5G and Wi-Fi integrated solutions are addressing these exact needs."

The demo will showcase the PCW-400i passing traffic using both Wi-Fi and 5G, to multiple handheld devices while being managed using the NetLiNQ cloud solution, BLiNQ's management and orchestration system. NetLiNQ enables zero-touch provisioning and SON features, which ensures that BLiNQ's Small Cells are onboarded and operational within minutes. With integrated SON support of the NetLiNQ Spectrum Controller application, NetLiNQ is the only service management and orchestration platform that is needed for any enterprise 5G network.

The tail end of 2024 will welcome the release of these highly anticipated enterprise solutions. The PCW-400i is available for purchase in Q4 of this year while the outdoor variation, the PCW-400, will be available for trials in Q1, 2025.

ABOUT BLINQ NETWORKS

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of CBRS and multiband wireless small cell solutions, building the technology to enable Private 5G Networks and provide essential enterprise connectivity all over the world. BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in LTE and 5G solutions, driven by a talented team based in Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit blinqnetworks .



SOURCE BLiNQ Networks Inc.

