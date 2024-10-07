International Transport Companies Show Growing Interest In Azerbaijan, Official Says
Date
10/7/2024 9:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
International transport companies are interested in developing
their activities in Azerbaijan.
Kamran Habibov, chairman of the Association of Transport
Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan and director of "Hellmann
Worldwide Logistics" LLC, spoke at the Azerbaijan Trade Forum on
"Opportunities, Current Situation, and Challenges for Small and
Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs)," Azernews
reports.
K. Habibov emphasized the importance of further developing the
country's logistics sector.
"We observe that transit volumes passing through Azerbaijan are
constantly increasing. However, in my opinion, now is the time to
take the next step. We need to turn Azerbaijan into a regional
trade center. This requires creating conditions to attract global
manufacturers who want to establish regional warehouses and
distribution centers here. From here, goods can be distributed not
only to the countries of the South Caucasus but also to the states
of Central Asia. In general, international transport companies are
interested in operating in Azerbaijan," he noted.
According to him, such measures will play a stimulating role in
the development of all economic sectors, including trade and
logistics.
K. Habibov also emphasized the need to prepare special
investment programs that will help attract investments in this
area. He cited the production support programs implemented by the
Ministry of Economy as an example.
"It is also important to create investment incentives for
logistics market participants, including owners of vehicles and
warehouse complexes. This is especially crucial for small and
medium-sized businesses (SMEs), which face difficulties in
implementing digital solutions due to high costs. We have a wide
range of programs to support and stimulate them, and we need to
consider preparing these," added the Chairman of the
Association.
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108753162
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.