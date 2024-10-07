Urban Poling Inc. To Offer Exclusive 20% Discount During Amazon Prime Day On October 8-9, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Urban Poling (UPI), a leader in innovative and rehabilitation products, is excited to announce its participation in Prime Day 2024. On October 8 and 9, customers in the US can enjoy a special 20% discount on Urban Poling's entire product catalog, including the renowned Activator® Poles, available exclusively through



Recommended by leading surgeons, physicians and therapists, our evidence-based ACTIVATOR℗ Poles were designed by an occupational therapist & gerontologist specifically for rehab and long-term conditions.

ACTIVATOR℗ Poles may be beneficial for pre/post hip knee surgery (upon assessment of a rehab professional), soft tissue injuries, Parkinson's, stroke, MS, chronic pain, cancer rehab, spinal conditions and older adults.* There are currently 19 independent studies on the ACTIVATOR® Poles at hospitals and universities in Canada and the renowned Royal Orthopedic Hospital in London, UK.

Urban Poling's Activator® Poles are designed to support individuals seeking enhanced fitness and rehabilitation solutions. Backed by healthcare professionals and fitness enthusiasts alike, these poles offer benefits such as improved balance, posture, stability, and a full-body workout. Whether you're focused on fitness, recovery, or mobility support, Activator® Poles are ideal for users of all ages and fitness levels.

"We are thrilled to be part of Amazon Prime Day this October, offering customers a chance to experience our products at an exceptional value,"

said Diana Oliver, Owner and CEO of Urban Poling Inc. "Our mission is to promote active living and well-being, and this Prime Day event allows more people to discover the benefits of our innovative Activator® Poles at a fantastic price."

Key Details:



Event:

Amazon Prime Day 2024

Dates:

October 8-9, 2024

Offer:

20% off Urban Poling's entire catalog Shop Link



About Urban Poling's Activator® Poles:

The Activator® Poles have gained widespread recognition in the fitness and rehabilitation community for their ergonomic design and functionality. They are recommended by healthcare professionals for rehabilitation programs and chronic conditions such as Parkinson's disease, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. With the unique ability to provide stability and support, Activator® Poles also enhance fitness routines with their full-body workout capability.

This Amazon Prime Day, customers have the chance to save on products that not only promote active living but also play a critical role in rehabilitation programs across the US.

Follow Urban Poling for Updates and Offers:



Facebook:

Urban Poling

Instagram:

@UrbanPoling

YouTube:

@UrbanPoling

Podcast:

Urban Poling Podcast

Free Webinars: Urban Poling Webinars Sign up for our Newsletter: Urban Poling Monthly Newsletter

About Urban Poling Inc.:

Urban Poling Inc. is dedicated to empowering individuals through active living by providing high-quality fitness and rehabilitation products. With a range of products like the patented Activator® Poles and free online educational resources, UPI supports customers in achieving their wellness goals. The Activator® Program, specifically designed for individuals with chronic conditions and older adults, is widely used by healthcare professionals in rehabilitation settings to improve balance, mobility, and overall physical health.

For more information about Urban Poling Inc. and its products, visit .

Media Contact:

Rodrigo Silva

Urban Poling Inc.

1-877-499-7999

[email protected]



SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.

