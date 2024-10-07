FE International Advises Acquisition Of B2B Database By Retail Operations Automator

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, , the global leader in lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the strategic of a leading ecommerce database by a premier retail platform.



The database creates leads for B2B ecommerce vendors; it researches, curates, and validates data from dozens of sources to create a list of direct contacts from other vendors across various platforms, like Amazon, Shopify, and Walmart. The data is then converted to leads for users.

The lead generation market is critical in B2B as it helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers, which can increase sales, revenue, and growth. The database provides critical industry data to vendors, allowing them to spend more time capitalizing on leads and less time finding them-a necessary competitive edge. The lead generation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% to $9.5 billion in 2028.

The buyer provides a suite of tools vendors use to simplify Amazon retail operations. Its offerings include customer service, inventory management, pricing software, and more. It has more than 25,000 users worldwide.

“The platform had both the strategic drive and the capital to consolidate in the space-it was just a matter of finding the right tool,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International.“While we're proud of the many competitive offers received by the seller, we knew this would be the best fit for both parties.”

Clients of the buyer will now have the added functionality of automated network and partnership building–and the deal greatly surpassed the seller's expectations. The firm is proud to have worked alongside both parties from the beginning to the very end of the process.

