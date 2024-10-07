9/11 Memorial Unveiled In Chesterfield, NJ, And National Day Of Service Commemorated In Milpitas, CA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHESTERFIELD, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sewa International unveiled a 9/11 memorial in Chesterfield, New Jersey, on September 11, 2024, during a special ceremony to honor the and heroes of the 2001 attacks. Over 350 people attended the event, including local officials, state senators, assembly members, and first responders.

State Senator Latham Tiver (far left), Assemblywoman Andrea Katz (center), and Sewa International USA board member Sridhar Talanki (far right) unveiled the monument symbolizing the Twin Towers

Guru Prasad, Coordinator of Sewa Bay Area; Dipak Awasthi, Milpitas Planning Commissioner; Hon Lien, Milpitas Councilmember; Carmen Montano, Milpitas Mayor; Dr. Anurag Mairal, Sewa Bay Area President; Evelyn Chua, Milpitas Vice Mayor; Frank Morales, Assistant Chief of Police, Milpitas; William Lam, City Council Candidate, and Praveen Dhir, Coordinator of Sewa South Bay (From left to right)

Continue Reading

Lt. Col. Eric J. Tolska, a key figure in the 9/11 rescue efforts, reflected on the courage and challenges of that day. State Senator Latham Tiver emphasized the need to embody values of care and pride daily, while Assemblywoman Andrea Katz urged everyone to reconnect and be kind.

Mayor Matthew Litt expressed gratitude for the memorial, noting its role as a space for reflection and unity. Sandesh Kamath, Sewa's South Jersey Chapter Coordinator, highlighted the power of unity, saying, "When we come together, work together, and support one another, nothing is beyond our reach."

The memorial, a collaborative effort between Sewa's South Jersey Chapter and Chesterfield Township, is a tribute to the resilience and unity of the American people. Built in just 23 days, the memorial was made possible through the generous contributions of donors and sponsors, representing a collective effort from veterans, first responders, and local organizations.

The solemn event featured the unveiling of three key monuments symbolizing the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 targeted during the terrorist attack. A dedicatory plaque at the memorial's entrance provided an overview of its significance, highlighting the importance of remembering and honoring the lives lost.

Commemorating the 9/11 National Day of Service

Sewa's Bay Area Chapter partnered with AmeriCorps to host an event in Milpitas, CA, recognizing the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Milpitas Mayor Carmen Montano, Vice Mayor Evelyn Chua, Assembly Member Alex Lee, and environmentalist Dr. Sailesh Rao joined veterans to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy.

Dr. Rao shared his 9/11 experience and how it inspired his environmental advocacy and veganism programs. Veterans shared stories, while public officials emphasized unity, resilience, and community service.

Dr. Anurag Mairal, Sewa Bay Area Chapter President, said, "Our participation in the September 11 National Day of Service reflects our mission to promote selfless service and strengthen communities. We invite everyone to volunteer, attend educational sessions, or reflect to honor 9/11 and inspire future generations with a legacy of unity and service." The event concluded with planting wildflower seeds representing growth, hope, and unity.

About Sewa International

Sewa International ( ) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

Contact:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur

7205269939

[email protected]

SOURCE Sewa International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED