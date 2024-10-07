Adgpt Revolutionizes Digital Advertising For Small And Medium Businesses, Empowering Tens Of Thousands Across Greater California And New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
With one click, businesses get fully optimized ads ready for Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and more.
AdGPT , an AI-driven platform, announces its rapid success in the digital advertising market. Since its quiet early launch, the platform has attracted tens of thousands of small and medium businesses (SMBs), primarily from Greater California and New York, leveraging its innovative technology to create high-converting ads with just one click.
AdGPT
offers a seamless solution for SMBs to streamline their digital marketing efforts. The tool automatically generates compelling ads with headlines, subheadings, images, calls to action, and tailored text for various platforms like Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn.
"AdGPT has fundamentally changed how businesses create their ads," said Eilon Zarmon, CEO of AdGPT. "In just one click, business owners are equipped with professional-grade advertisements designed for their specific needs and platforms."
Innovation at Its Core
AdGPT's success lies in its ability to simplify digital advertising. The platform analyzes user data and market trends to deliver effective ad copy, images, and templates. Key benefits include:
Automated Ad Creation
Platform Flexibility
Custom Templates
Real-Time Performance Insights
Tens of Thousands Onboard in Months
Since its launch, AdGPT has seen a surge in new users, with tens of thousands of SMBs signing up, mainly from California and New York. These businesses span various industries, including retail, food services, tech, and professional services.
"The growth we've experienced in such a short time is phenomenal," Eilon Zarmon added. "We're committed to empowering even more businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital-first world."
About AdGPT
AdGPT is an AI-powered platform revolutionizing digital advertising for SMBs. Its one-click solution allows businesses to create perfect ads effortlessly across multiple digital platforms.
For more information, visit AdGPT website .
Name: Eilon Zarmon
Position: CEO
Company:
AdGPT
Email:
[email protected]
Phone: +972-54-421-3939
SOURCE AdGPT
