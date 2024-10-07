Yaypay Co-Founder And Former CEO Joins CEO Coaching International As Partner And Coach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Venus is an experienced entrepreneur and chief executive in industries spanning and software, professional services, services, research, and publishing. He has specific expertise in team leadership, strategy, new venture and product development, go-to-market strategies, and fundraising.

Anthony Venus, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

One of Venus' most notable achievements is leading the venture-backed SaaS firm YayPay (now Quadient AR) from its inception to a successful exit. Under his leadership, YayPay achieved $30 million in software and payments sales, serving 300 mid-market and enterprise customers across the U.S. and Europe, and was recognized as a product leader by major analysts.

As a former client of CEO Coaching International, Venus is an advocate of the Make BIG Happen methodology and used it to drive YayPay's success.

Venus has also

founded and led three successful companies in the U.S., U.K., and Asia Pacific, and held executive roles in multinational firms. His ventures include:



Strategic Intelligence , a venture-backed online publisher

Marketshare , a self-funded market research and services firm (acquired) Meridian , a financial services firm (acquired)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Anthony to our team. As a former CEO Coaching International client, he brings invaluable experience," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International.

"He knows firsthand what it takes to successfully implement and execute the Make BIG Happen System and is well equipped to guide other founders and executives as they do the same."

"I am delighted to announce my new chapter as a partner and coach at CEO Coaching International, after thriving as a client and achieving a successful business exit," Venus said. "I'm ready to share the wealth of knowledge acquired from my 25-year journey as a CEO and founder, supplemented by my coaching certification from IMD, one of Europe's elite business schools. I'm excited to help clients elevate their personal leadership and drive exponential growth in their companies."

Venus has been a member of YPO in the U.S. and U.K. since 2012. He is a mentor at Techstars and London Business School. He recently founded

Luminous, a company supporting Buddhist monasteries in Bhutan and India and meditation retreats in Europe. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Queensland University.

Venus is married and has two dogs, a fox-red Labrador, and a golden retriever. He enjoys music and film festivals, adventure travel, diving, nature, and hiking. He resides in London.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits,

CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits.

Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average).

