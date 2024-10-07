(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content and systems, is set to showcase its latest advancements at the Global Gaming (G2E) at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 10-12. The Company is excited to highlight the drivers behind its transformation of the gaming experience.



The Hybrid Dealer® product line represents a standout innovation in gaming, blending the best elements of traditional live dealer experiences with the efficiency and scalability of RNG technology. Unlike traditional live dealer setups, Inspired's Hybrid Dealer games do not need physical studios. By integrating computer-generated imagery, green screen technology, and authentic footage of real dealers, Inspired delivers a dynamic gaming experience made possible by their proprietary technology.

In addition to showcasing new Hybrid Dealer® games, Inspired will unveil its new Valiant portrait cabinet, designed specifically for North American route markets. This advanced cabinet boasts a larger display area, a user-friendly interface, and stunning 4K resolution, creating a compelling experience for players. With G2S-ready compatibility and an array of extensively tested content, the Valiant cabinet represents a significant enhancement for operators and slot players in Illinois.

Customers will also have the opportunity to experience Inspired's recently introduced NHL1 Virtual Sports product that redefines sports entertainment, keeping NHL fans connected even during the offseason. The licensing agreement provides Inspired access to a variety of NHL brand assets, enabling the creation of engaging gaming experiences for NHL fans worldwide. This new game deploys the most advanced motion capture technology Inspired has ever implemented, ensuring unparalleled realism.

Inspired's content portfolio combines both retail and online offerings as part of its omni-channel strategy, driving loyalty across various platforms. At this year's G2E, attendees can expect a showcase of innovative features, including:



Fortune Spins: Potentially larger wins by removing smaller payouts

Fortune Bet: Enhanced odds with premium options that reduce bonus symbols needed for big wins

Bonus Buy: Guaranteed entry into bonuses for a specific stake multiplier

Gamble Feature: Opportunity for players to risk winnings for additional cash Cash Bank Feature: Enhanced base game entertainment through a collection mechanic that gathers special cash symbols (standard and golden) and a CASH BANK symbol on reel 5. If four or more cash symbols are visible, a "Cash Bank" symbol can trigger the bonus, offering dynamic gameplay and numerous opportunities for collection.



“At G2E, our customers will experience new Hybrid Casino games and features that only our patented technology can offer,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired.“We're excited to show off our sleek portrait Valiant cabinet and our newly unveiled NHL Virtual Sports product, which offers NHL fans a unique way to stay connected with the game, even during the off season. Inspired has become known for our game mechanics developed in-house, and we'll be demonstrating a range of new features designed to keep players engaged and enhance player loyalty across both online and retail platforms.”

1 NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. ©NHL 2024. All Rights Reserved.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at

