'POWER ALLEY' SET TO GRACE SCREENS IN NYC AT AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AND LIMITED THEATRICAL RELEASE

- VarietyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 32nd Annual African Diaspora Film Festival is set to debut the NYC premiere of POWER ALLEY, on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at Cinema Village . The event is hosted in partnership with WNYC and Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. It will feature a Gala screening and a Q&A after the screening with the director, Lillah Hallah, and moderated by Loriel Sanchez, Planned Parenthood BIPOC Organizing Coordinator. Cinema Village will be hosting the week-long theatrical release starting on December 6.Power Alley (2023) has been recognized internationally as a 2023 Cannes Critique de la Semaine Selection, winner of FIPRESCI Prize for Parallel Sections, and has been a part of the Toronto International Film Festival NuWave Lightbox program. At Festival do Rio, the film picked up both the best director award for Halla, and best editing for Eva Randolph. Power Alley also received the best feature film award at Festival Biarritz Amérique Latine, and the TILDA Award (best film by a female director) at Braunschweig Film Festival in Germany. The film has received international critical acclaim from Variety, Screen Daily, OutinPerth, Cineuropa, and more.Set in São Paulo, it follows Sofia - a spirited Afro-Brazilian queer teen volleyball player from a modest background - whose life takes a dramatic turn when she faces an unwanted pregnancy. In a society marred by rigid conservatism and restrictive women's rights, Sofia's story becomes a fight for autonomy and identity.The film is composed of a majority-women crew helming Wilsa Esser as Director of Photography; Eva Randolph as editor, María Elena Morán as co-writer; Joana Rochadel as Executive producer; Clarissa Guarilha and Rafaella Costa as producers; and more. Lillah Hallah states,“I work mostly with women and try to protect - a safe space for dissident voices, and non-hegemonic workflows, different ways of thinking about hierarchy, the responsibility of telling such a story.”ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ADIFF, announced their acquisition of Power Alley earlier this year in May, and are excited about the film's limited theatrical release set to grace theaters this December. Diarah N'Daw-Spech, Co-founder and General Manager of ArtMattan Films, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition: "We are excited to bring 'Power Alley' to North American audiences. This film not only showcases exceptional artistry and compelling storytelling but also aligns perfectly with ArtMattan's mission to promote diverse narratives from around the globe.""The film puts sisterhood and collective resistance at the forefront of the story." - Variety"This spirited debut on female reproductive rights in Brazil celebrates queer sisterhood." - Screen DailyUPCOMING SCREENINGS Where: Cinema Village When: Thursday, December 5th at 7pm ET Tickets:For press inquiries, interviews, and screener requests, please contact:Diarah N'Daw-Spech, ArtMattan FilmsTel: (212) 864-1760 | Email: ...ABOUT PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF GREATER NEW YORKPlanned Parenthood of Greater New York is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. PPGNY is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health services and information, a fierce advocate, and a committed partner to advance equity and improve health outcomes for all. Building a world where all communities have full access to innovative, high-quality, affordable, evidence-based sexual and reproductive health services, which will always include abortion, whenever, wherever, and however they are needed. For more information, please visitABOUT AFRICAN DIASPORA FILM FESTIVALThe African Diaspora International Film Festival runs November 29 - December 15, 2024 with film screenings and programs presented at venues across New York City including Cinema Village, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater, The Schomburg Center, The Forum, and Teacher's College. The full slate of films of the 32nd edition of New York City's longest running African Diaspora film festival will be announced on October 15, 2024. Tickets for the premiere go on sale on September 27th, with tickets to the rest of the festival's presentations going on sale October 15, 2024.Established in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets, and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice. The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to Jamaica.

