Freedman Normand Friedland Expands Into Art Law With Acquisition Of Kaye Spiegler

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP ("FNF"), a leading litigation boutique with offices in New York, Miami, and Boston, proudly announces the of Kaye Spiegler PLLC, a premier New York-based art law firm. This strategic move positions FNF at the forefront of art and cultural property law, bringing on board a team of four exceptional attorneys: Lawrence Kaye, Howard Spiegler, Yaél Weitz, and Kate Aufses.

The former Kaye Spiegler team brings a wealth of experience in art law, having spent decades navigating complex issues in the art and cultural sectors. Their expertise includes art restitution for Holocaust victims and their heirs, cultural property disputes for foreign governments, and broad litigation covering areas like trademark infringement, moral rights, valuations, and auction disputes. They also represent clients in complex commercial art transactions, including the purchase, consignment, sale and auction of major works of art, domestic and international loans of significant objects of art and art collections.

Their unmatched reputation in the field makes them a powerful addition to FNF's expanding practice.



"Our combined capabilities will enable FNF to deliver unparalleled legal representation to clients in the art world," said Vel Freedman, co-founder of FNF. "The Kaye Spiegler team is not only known for their exceptional legal expertise but for their deep commitment to the art and cultural sector. We are thrilled to welcome Lawrence, Howard, Yaél, and Kate to our firm."

The Kaye Spiegler attorneys have built a distinguished track record of high-profile cases. Lawrence Kaye and Howard Spiegler have championed the recovery of looted art and cultural property on behalf of individuals, governments, and museums around the globe. Their efforts include restitution claims for artwork stolen during the Holocaust and high-stakes disputes over antiquities. Their cases have set precedents and changed the landscape of art law.

FNF's named partners also have experience with art law cases, including Vel Freedman's work in Cassirer v. Thyssen-Bornemisza Collection Foundation, a landmark Holocaust restitution case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amos Friedland's representation of Yale University against the Republic of Peru over the ownership of Machu Pichu artifacts, and Ted Normand's representation of a prominent attorney seeking to rescind the sale of a Gerhard Richter painting that took him through the New York and Canadian court systems.

"Howard and I are excited to join forces with FNF," said Lawrence Kaye, co-founder of Kaye Spiegler. "This partnership will allow us to leverage FNF's vast litigation resources and reputation for handling complex, high-value cases, which will greatly benefit our clients. Together, we are poised to lead in this dynamic field."

"We are looking forward to combining our resources to achieve superb results for our clients," said Howard Spiegler, co-founder of Kaye Spiegler.



The acquisition marks a significant milestone for FNF, which continues to build a reputation for its expertise in complex commercial litigation, class actions, and high-stakes disputes. By bringing in Kaye Spiegler's world-renowned art law team, FNF is now uniquely positioned to offer clients comprehensive legal services across an even broader range of industries and legal challenges.

About Freedman Normand Friedland

Freedman Normand Friedland LLP is a premier litigation boutique with offices in Miami, New York, and Boston, specializing in complex commercial litigation, class actions, and other high-stakes disputes. The firm is dedicated to providing strategic, personalized representation that helps clients succeed in today's challenging legal landscape.

