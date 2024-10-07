NEWTON GOLF Company Introduces Advanced Newton Motion Shafts For Golfers With High Swing Speeds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two new flexes offer enhanced performance for elite golfers

CAMARILLO, CA, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the“Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces the release of its latest innovation – the advanced Newton Motion shafts designed specifically for golfers with higher swing speeds. Building on the success of the original Newton Motion shafts, which feature a flex system ranging from the most flexible shaft at 1-dot to the stiffest at 6-dots, the new driver and fairway woods shafts extend the flex scale with the introduction of 6.5-dot and 7-dot options.

The new models have been engineered to meet the demands of elite players, including professionals on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, and Champions Tour, as well as top collegiate golfers. Each shaft is tailored to offer precise control, enhanced feel, and greater performance for high-speed swings.

Detailed specifications for the new shafts are as follows:



6.5-DOT : 300 cpm, 3.4 Torque, 76g, designed for swing speeds of 110-120 mph 7-DOT : 320 cpm, 3.1 Torque, 79g, designed for swing speeds exceeding 120 mph

"We have developed new advanced Newton Motion shafts for high swing speed golfers, based on our work with professionals and top collegiate players,” said Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman of NEWTON GOLF Company.“The Newton Motion shafts have already generated huge interest, and we are exceeding our sales targets. This new product offering completes our portfolio of shafts for all golfers, and we look forward to even more growth."

The Newton Motion shafts have quickly gained traction among top players on the PGA TOUR Champions, including Doug Barron – who won his first major championship with the Newton Motion Shaft in his driver – in addition to John Daly, Clark Dennis, Chris DiMarco, Ken Duke, Fred Funk, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O'Meara, Tim Petrovic, and Duffy Waldorf, among others.

Using the Company's proprietary shaft design and construction, the Newton Motion shafts feature four essential technologies:



Elongated Bend Profile

Kinetic Storage Construction

Newton Symnetry 360 Design Variable Bend Profile

Available now for $275.00 each, the shafts are sold“ready to play” and include the shaft adapter and grip. The grip is a Lamkin Crossline 360, and there are adapter options to choose from that fit most driver heads.

The Newton shafts are manufactured in the Company's St. Joseph, Missouri manufacturing facility.

Images of the new Newton Motion shafts can be found here .

All Newton Motion shafts, including the newly introduced 6.5-DOT and 7-DOT shafts, are available for purchase at .

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

Media Contact for NEWTON GOLF

Beth Gast

BG Public Relations

...

Investor Contact for NEWTON GOLF

CORE IR

516-222-2560

...