Wide Choice Of Battery Options For OKW's Handheld DATEC-POCKET-BOX

DATEC-POCKET-BOX is a highly versatile range of compact pocket size enclosures for personal electronic devices.

DATEC-POCKET-BOX is available with infra-red permeable base sections for IR technology.

DATEC-POCKET-BOX is rated to IP 54 for dust and splash protection.

OKW's robust DATEC-POCKET-BOX can now accommodate N, AA, AAA and 9 V cells for a wide range of handheld electronics.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- These pocket-sized plastic enclosures are ideal for measurement and control, remote controls, pulse generation for ultrasound and infrared, sensors, optoelectronics, mobile data recording and wireless communications.Ergonomic DATEC-POCKET-BOX's thin profile makes it comfortable to hold, with easily-machinable flat surfaces for adding interfaces. The operating area is recessed to protect a membrane keypad or product label. The front face is clear polished (sizes M, L) for efficient infrared signals. Inside, there are internal fastening pillars for PCBs.DATEC-POCKET-BOX can be specified in either ABS or infrared-permeable PMMA (both UL 94 HB), and with or without IP 54 ingress protection as standard. There are three sizes: S (5.98" x 3.27" x 1.32"), M (7.68" x 3.98" x 1.73") and L (9.92" x 4.76" x 1.97"). The standard colors are off-white (RAL 9002) and black (RAL 9005).Accessories include belt/pocket clips, battery clips, a battery spacer, plug-in contact (9 V), ring eyelet, and self-tapping screws for mounting PCBs.OKW can supply DATEC-POCKET-BOX fully customized . Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.VIEW DATEC-POCKET-BOX RANGE HERE >>

