European Savings Soar As U.S. Spending Drives Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic landscape in Europe and the United States has taken divergent paths since the pandemic.



Europeans have maintained a cautious approach to spending, while Americans have returned to their pre-pandemic consumption habits. This contrast stems from various factors, including geopolitical tensions and concerns.



European households have significantly increased their savings. In the three months leading to June, the eurozone's household savings rate climbed to 15.7%, the highest in three years.



This figure surpasses the pre-pandemic average of 12.3%. The United States paints a different picture. American consumers have been driving economic recovery through increased spending.



The individual savings rate in the US stood at 5.2% in the second quarter, below the 2010-2019 average of 6.1%. The disparity in consumer behavior has led to notable differences in economic growth projections.







The OEC forecasts US GDP growth at 2.6% for 2024, fueled by strong consumer spending. In contrast, the eurozone is expected to grow by only 0.7%, with the UK at 1.1%.



American consumer confidence is bolstered by a robust job market. The US economy added 254,000 jobs in September, surpassing analysts' expectations.

Factors influencing spending habits

Wealth Effect : The strong stock market and high property prices have boosted American household wealth. This effect is less pronounced in Europe, where stock investment is less common.



Mortgage Structures: European homeowners often have short-term mortgages, leading to increased savings in anticipation of higher interest payments. In addition, many US homeowners have locked in historically low rates with fixed 15- or 30-year mortgages.



Geopolitical Concerns: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East may be contributing to European caution, as the region is more dependent on energy sources from that area.



British consumers are also showing caution. The UK household savings rate rose to 10% in the second quarter, well above the 2010-2019 average of 7.5%.



The OECD predicts that household saving rates in Germany and the eurozone will remain above pre-pandemic averages and higher than US rates until at least 2025. The UK is also projected to maintain higher savings rates compared to pre-pandemic levels.



In short, this divergence in consumer behavior between Europe and the United States reflects the complex interplay of economic, geopolitical, and social factors shaping the global economy.

