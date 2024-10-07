BGC Group To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC ) will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to review the results will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET.
BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024, which will be accessible at .
BGC will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET for investors.
About BGC Group, Inc.
BGC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGC ) is a leading global marketplace, data, and financial technology services company for a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and now includes the FMX Futures Exchange. BGC's clients are many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms.
BGC and leading global investment banks and market making firms have partnered to create FMX, part of the BGC Group of companies, which includes a U.S. interest rate futures exchange, spot foreign exchange platform and the world's fastest growing U.S. cash treasuries platform.
For more information about BGC, please visit .
Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC
Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.
Media Contact :
Erica Chase
+1 212-610-2419
Investor Contact:
Jason Chryssicas
+1 212-610-2426
SOURCE BGC Group, Inc.
