HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT AND PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, LLC IN SOUTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
HUB International Limited
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired
the firm of
Creative Financial Strategies, LLC (Creative Financial Strategies). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in
Columbia, South Carolina,
Creative Financial Strategies provides investment and financial advisory services to individual and corporate clientele across America.
Terry A. Crenshaw, CFP®, ChFC, CPFATM, President, and William (Bill) H. Phillips, CFP®, CPFATM, Executive Vice President, and the entire Creative Financial Strategies team will join Hub Carolinas.
"Terry, Bill, and the Creative Financial Strategies team bring an exceptional wealth of experience in financial planning, wealth management and retirement services which will significantly enhance our service capabilities," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.
The
move
continues
to
strengthen
Hub RPW practice and its
services to develop
more
comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.
About
Hub's
M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub
M&A experience,
visit
WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited
is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored
solutions
and
unrelenting
advocacy, so
clients
are
ready
for
tomorrow.
For
more information, visit Hub Media Center .
CONTACT:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312-279-4848
[email protected]
SOURCE Hub International Limited
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07102024003732001241ID1108752984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.