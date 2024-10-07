HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RETIREMENT AND PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF CREATIVE FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, LLC IN SOUTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HUB International Limited

(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired

the firm of

Creative Financial Strategies, LLC (Creative Financial Strategies). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in

Columbia, South Carolina,

Creative Financial Strategies provides and financial advisory services to individual and corporate clientele across America.



Terry A. Crenshaw, CFP®, ChFC, CPFATM, President, and William (Bill) H. Phillips, CFP®, CPFATM, Executive Vice President, and the entire Creative Financial Strategies team will join Hub Carolinas.

"Terry, Bill, and the Creative Financial Strategies team bring an exceptional wealth of experience in financial planning, wealth management and retirement services which will significantly enhance our service capabilities," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

The

move

continues

to

strengthen

Hub RPW practice and its

services to develop

more

comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in HUB RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $148 billion.

About

Hub's

M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub

M&A experience,

visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited

is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored

solutions

and

unrelenting

advocacy, so

clients

are

ready

for

tomorrow.

For

more information, visit Hub Media Center .

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED