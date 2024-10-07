Robert Half's 2025 Salary Guide Highlights Key Hiring And Compensation Trends Amid A Changing Job Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Skills gaps, return-to-office policies, retirements and AI advances are reshaping the workforce.

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has released its 2025 Salary Guide, which reveals critical insights on hiring and compensation trends. The research examines labor market dynamics, benefits and perks, and starting salaries for hundreds of positions in various professional fields across the United States.

Dawn Fay highlights compensation and hiring trends from the 2025 Robert Half Salary Guide.

"There's less churn in today's market, which means employers are increasingly focused on strategies to keep their best employees and attract new candidates to address skills gaps," said Dawn Fay, operational president at Robert Half. "While salary remains a critical factor for today's professionals, flexible work arrangements, career development and other perks are also top of mind."

Robert Half's 2025 Salary Guide

is an essential resource for both employers and job seekers. Here are four key findings from the research:

For jobs that can be done remotely, 66% of managers are willing to increase starting salaries for new hires to work in the office. Of those, 59% are offering workers up to 20% more pay to come in 4 to 5 days a week.More than half (54%) of hiring managers say advancements in AI and automation are reshaping needed skill sets. Additionally, 37% are bringing in contract talent to support AI-related projects.Nearly half (48%) of managers rank meeting candidates' salary expectations among their greatest hiring challenges. Providing and promoting benefits and perks that support employee well-being, work-life balance and career advancement can make an offer more attractive.Retirements are a top concern and reality for managers, and many are implementing strategic measures to bridge the resulting skills gaps. Forty-five percent are investing in training and upskilling for their current workforce, and another 41% are leveraging the expertise of retirees by rehiring them as part-time consultants.

"Companies are reassessing their staffing needs and compensation strategies as the employment landscape evolves," said Fay. "It's important for job seekers to consider their must-haves when evaluating job offers and negotiating compensation packages."

For professionals looking to maximize their earning potential and advance their careers, Robert Half recommends the following:



Leverage resources like the 2025 Salary Guide from Robert Half to research current salary ranges.

Evaluate the entire compensation package, including benefits and perks, and discuss options to improve work-life balance.

Be open to more in-office work, which allows for face-to-face interaction with colleagues and in-person training and upskilling.

Prioritize training and professional certifications to boost your skill set and marketability. Explore contract positions that provide exposure to different projects, teams, work environments and industries.

View the complete

2025 Salary Guide

from Robert Half, offering region-specific salary data for hundreds of positions in seven professional fields.

About the Survey Research

Research for the Salary Guide was developed by Robert Half

Robert Half

and conducted by an independent research firm in June 2024. It includes online survey responses from more than 2,500 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, and human resources at companies with 20 or more employees in the United States.



About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Fortune®

Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.

