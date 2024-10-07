(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

New Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of five leading experts in the areas of obesity and metabolic diseases, and four leading inflammasome experts and inventors of IC 100 from University of Miami Miller School of who have provided ongoing scientific advisory support for IC 100 since its license.



WESTON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or“ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for of inflammatory and renal diseases, announces a new SAB to support advancement of Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for obesity with metabolic complications. Based on its mechanism of action, IC 100, in combination with incretin therapy, is anticipated to augment weight loss, but more importantly, to attenuate the chronic systemic inflammation leading to metabolic complications and other inflammatory comorbidities of obesity.

“We are honored to work with such an accomplished and esteemed group of experts,” stated Stephen C. Glover, ZyVersa's Co-founder, Chairman, CEO, and President.“Our advisors' combined expertise and insights in the areas of obesity, metabolic diseases, and inflammasomes will be invaluable as we design IC 100's clinical development program for obesity and metabolic complications.”

Members of ZyVersa's Obesity, Metabolic and Inflammatory Diseases SAB are listed below. Full biographies are available on ZyVersa's Website .

Caroline M. Apovian, MD, FACP, FTOS, DABOM



Co-Director, Center for Weight Management and Wellness, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Hypertension at Brigham and Women's Hospital Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Harold Bays, MD, MFOMA, FTOS, FACC, FACE, FNLA, FASPC



Medical Director and President, Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center

Clinical Associate Professor, Endocrinology, University of Louisville School of Medicine Chief Science Officer of the Obesity Medicine Association



Helen Bramlett, PhD



Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Marc-Andre Cornier, MD



Professor of Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina Director, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases, Medical University of South Carolina

Juan Pablo de Rivero Vaccari, PhD



Associate Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Distinguished Faculty Member, the Center for Cognitive Neuroscience and Aging, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine



W. Dalton Dietrich, III, PhD



Kinetic Concepts Distinguished Chair in Neurosurgery, and Scientific Director,

The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Senior Associate Dean for Discovery Science and Co-Director, the Institute for Neural Engineering, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Professor, Neurological Surgery, Neurology, Biomedical Engineering, and Cell Biology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Robert W. Keane, PhD



Professor, Physiology and Biophysics, Neurological Surgery and Microbiology, and Immunology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Samuel Klein, MD



William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine

Director, Center for Human Nutrition, Washington University School of Medicine Chief, Division of Nutritional Science and Obesity Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine



Suneil Koliwad, MD, PhD



Chief, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, UCSF Health

Gerold Grodsky Professor of Diabetes Research, UCSF Mount Zion Health Fund Distinguished Professor of Endocrinology, UCSF



About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP2, NLRP3, NLRC4, AIM2, and Pyrin. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the perpetuation of spread of inflammation that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity with metabolic complications. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity with metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a“pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit .

