Taco John’S Taps Kevin Flaherty As Its Chief Marketing Officer

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John's® , one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands, today announced industry marketing veteran Kevin Flaherty as its Chief Marketing Officer.



Flaherty brings 20 plus years of marketing experience to the role, most recently as the Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing & Off-premises at fast-casual pizza concept, MOD Pizza. His deep knowledge and expertise of digital, off premise and technology, which are key areas of focus for Taco John's, will continue to drive the brand forward as it grows its footprint and guest loyalty.

“As a brand, we are at a pivotal point in our 55-year history, and we are excited for the next era of increased digitization and personalized marketing,” said Heather Neary, President and Chief Executive Officer at Taco John's.“Kevin brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience in these critical areas, and his people first approach will help us continue to drive our culture forward. We are all very excited for Kevin to join our team.”

“Taco John's history of made-to-order food featuring fresh, crave-able ingredients at an unbeatable everyday value is what excites me about the brand," said Flaherty.“I'm thrilled to join the Taco John's team and share that story with our existing guests and those we've yet to meet."

