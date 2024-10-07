Podcastone (PODC) Appoints Jim Lally Head Of Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that Jim Lally has joined PodcastOne as its Head of Business Development. He will report directly to PodcastOne's President Kit Gray and will leverage his expertise to expand internal sales and publishing synergies, increase talent revenues and the company's prominence with both buyers and content creators.



Lally, an industry veteran, joins from Libsyn Ads, where he served as Director of Brand Partnerships. His experience spans podcasting, digital media, and advertising, with notable roles at WNYC Studios, Soundrise (PRX's media sales partner), and The New York Times having a direct impact on the sales strategies behind shows like Freakonomics and Radiolab, Ted Talks Daily, This American Life, 99% Invisible and the entire Radiotopia roster of shows.

“I have known Jim and admired his impact in podcasting for over a decade. His wealth of knowledge and innovative sales strategies are widely revered in our industry, and we're fortunate to have him join our team at PodcastOne. Jim's immediate contributions to our sales and growth will further strengthen our position as an industry leader,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

"As one of the industry's most enduring networks and having long admired PodcastOne from afar, I'm thrilled to become part of its storied journey. With their collective sense of passion, I couldn't be more impressed with my new colleagues and look forward to collaborating with them on ways to take the company to new heights!" said Lally.

Lally graduated from Boston College and received his Master's Degree from Baruch College in New York.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit PodcastOne.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone . For more investor information, please visit .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are“forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as“may,”“might,”“will,”“will likely result,”“would,”“should,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“continue,”“target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's and PodcastOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; LiveOne's ability to extend its current credit facility and/or enter into a new credit facility; PodcastOne's ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne's other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2024, and in PodcastOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contacts :

For PodcastOne

310.246.4600

...

Investor Relations :

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at