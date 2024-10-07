Tacos With A Purpose From Taco Bueno Raises Over $100,000 For Domestic Violence Support Organizations In Texas And Oklahoma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas TX, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco Bueno with the support of its guests have made significant contributions to organizations that support survivors of domestic violence through their Tacos with a Purpose initiative. Launched in June, Tacos with a Purpose is a community-driven program that encourages customers to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar and make additional donations, with proceeds going to organizations that support survivors of domestic abuse. A total of 113 Taco Bueno stores across Texas and Oklahoma are participating in the program, with all contributions in Oklahoma supporting Palomar and donations in Texas benefiting The Family Place . Since June, the program has raised an impressive total of $117,613.96, a testament to the generosity of Taco Bueno customers and the hard work of its staff.

“At Taco Bueno, we believe in the power of community and the transformative effect of collective compassion,” said Robert Sanders, Vice President of Taco Bueno.“By joining forces with our guests, we aim to make a lasting difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence.”

In Texas alone, $74,204.20 was collected, with the Denton location raising $3,943. In Oklahoma, $43,409.76 was donated, with the Moore location raising $2,841, highlighting the immense community support across both states. Both top-performing stores in Texas and Oklahoma were recognized for their exceptional fundraising efforts, further highlighting the impact of this campaign on the ground.

In Texas, the donations support The Family Place, the state's largest family violence service provider, now in its 46th year of service. The organization provides vital resources for survivors of domestic violence, including shelter, counseling, and advocacy programs.

Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place, expressed gratitude for the support: "The impact that Taco Bueno is making through Tacos with a Purpose is truly remarkable. These funds are a tremendous help in our work, and we are so grateful to be a recipient. Additionally, this effort helps generate greater awareness of the resources available to those in need of safety."

In Oklahoma, contributions benefit Palomar, a nonprofit in Oklahoma City that offers wraparound services for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault, stalking, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Palomar's comprehensive approach helps survivors heal and rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Taco Bueno is taking the initiative further by pledging to match all donations made through Tacos with a Purpose up to $10,000 during October. This effort underscores Taco Bueno's mission to create a community where every taco represents hope, love, and support.

As part of this initiative, Taco Bueno is committed to providing support not only to organizations aiding those affected by domestic abuse but also to its Taco Bueno employees and customers. Through charitable donations and the simple act of rounding up purchases, they aim to create a positive change. By offering resources, information, and avenues for assistance, Taco Bueno aims to create a safe and supportive environment for everyone who walks through its doors.

The Tacos with a Purpose initiative is part of Taco Bueno's larger commitment to corporate social responsibility, showcasing the brand's dedication to using its platform for good.

ABOUT THE FAMILY PLACE:

The Family Place is the largest provider of family violence services in Texas, serving over 44,000 people in 2023. Programs include a 24-hour hotline, three emergency shelters, including the state's only shelter for men and their children, an onsite kennel for dogs and cats, a transitional housing program with 32 apartments, three counseling centers, two medical clinics, a dental clinic, violence prevention education programs in schools, court-ordered supervised visitation, court-ordered counseling for abusers, and legal services. All survivor services are free and provided in Spanish and English.

For more information on The Family Place, call 214-559-2170 or visit familyplace.org .

ABOUT PALOMAR:

Through Palomar's collaboration with over 45 partner agencies in the metro, Palomar is a one-stop shop for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, child and elder abuse seeking wraparound resources such as emergency services, legal assistance, housing assistance, children's sanctuary, holistic healing, offender accountability, and animal advocacy.

For more information on The Family Place, call (405) 552-1010 or visit .

ABOUT TACO BUENO:

Taco Bueno is a leading quick-service Mexican restaurant chain dedicated to serving fresh, high-quality Tex-Mex cuisine. Since its founding in 1967, Taco Bueno has remained committed to providing flavorful, made-in-house meals crafted from fresh ingredients. With a menu that includes classic favorites like tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more, Taco Bueno delivers a delicious and affordable dining experience for the whole family. Headquartered in Texas, the brand operates over 100 locations across the southern United States, with a strong focus on community involvement and charitable initiatives.

