Nusano Presenting At Industry Events In October

Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it will speak at three in October 2024.

Oppenheimer 2 nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

WHAT: Panel Discussion – Challenges and Controversies: Ac225 Availability, Pb212 Logistics, The Last Mile WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer WHEN: 10:50 – 11:35 AM Eastern

October 8, 2024 WHERE: New York, NY





BioFuture ( biofuture.com )

WHAT: Company Presentation – Nusano: Supplying the Fight Against Cancer and Enabling Innovation Across Industries WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO WHEN: 11:00 AM Eastern

October 29, 2024 WHERE: New York, NY





JonesResearch Radiopharma Day

WHAT: Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply & Logistics WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer WHEN: 1:25 – 2:25 PM Eastern

October 29, 2024 WHERE: Virtual





In addition to these speaking events, Nusano will attend the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) conference in Hamburg, Germany on October 19-23, 2024.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company's proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano's breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit .

