عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nusano Presenting At Industry Events In October


10/7/2024 8:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it will speak at three industryconferences in October 2024.

Oppenheimer 2 nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

WHAT: Panel Discussion – supply chain Challenges and Controversies: Ac225 Availability, Pb212 Logistics, The Last Mile
WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
WHEN: 10:50 – 11:35 AM Eastern
October 8, 2024
WHERE: New York, NY


BioFuture ( biofuture.com )

WHAT: Company Presentation – Nusano: Supplying the Fight Against Cancer and Enabling Innovation Across Industries
WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO
WHEN: 11:00 AM Eastern
October 29, 2024
WHERE: New York, NY


JonesResearch Radiopharma Day

WHAT: Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply & Logistics
WHO: Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
WHEN: 1:25 – 2:25 PM Eastern
October 29, 2024
WHERE: Virtual


In addition to these speaking events, Nusano will attend the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) conference in Hamburg, Germany on October 19-23, 2024.

Companies and investors wishing to request a meeting with Nusano leadership during these conferences should email ... .

About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company's proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano's breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit .

Contacts

  • Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, ...
  • Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, ...

MENAFN07102024004107003653ID1108752949


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search