Sandoz Canada Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification For Its Commercial Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Sandoz Canada head office and sales force operations certified carbon neutral by LCL Engineering, Environment & Sustainable Development

CO2 emissions offset through the purchase of carbon credits from environmental organizations Initiative aligns with Sandoz Canada's commitment to lead the in reducing greenhouse emissions BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada obtained carbon neutral certification from the engineering consulting firm LCL Engineering, Environment & Sustainable Development for its Boucherville head office and business travel activities. This certification attests to the company's commitment to being an environmentally conscious leader in the generics and biosimilars market by striving to keep people and the planet healthy. In addition to obtaining the certification, Sandoz Canada recently took part in the Mission 1000 tonnes initiative for the second year in a row and switched to eco-friendly Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)–certified packaging for its injectable medicines.

Carbon neutral certification

To better understand the environmental impact of its domestic activities, Sandoz Canada teamed up with LCL Engineering, Environment & Sustainable Development. This Quebec-based environmental consulting firm made a comprehensive inventory of the company's CO2 emissions using a rigorous process based on the ISO 14064-1 standard. The calculation included a wide range of sources, such as head office electricity consumption, refrigerant purchases, company car mileage and travel ticket purchases. Emissions linked to the manufacturing and transportation of medicines were not taken into account. Further to this meticulous inventory, Sandoz Canada developed an action plan to reduce its emissions and undertook to offset what could not be reduced through the purchase of carbon credits. The company considered a number of potential partners and had all of its employees vote to determine how the carbon credits would be allocated among those selected. These partners are mainly involved in reforestation in Canada and other sustainable development initiatives.

“Obtaining carbon neutral certification is an important milestone for Sandoz Canada. This achievement, along with our other sustainable development initiatives, underscores our dedication to being a responsible corporate citizen and industry leader. It's a goal we share with our customers, our partners and our community,” said Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.









Mission 1000 tonnes

A few months before obtaining its certification, Sandoz Canada teams were hard at work cleaning up a public park in Varennes, a suburb near the Boucherville head office. The Sandoz team organized a waste collection activity as part of Mission 1000 tonnes, a Quebec initiative aimed at removing 1,000 tonnes of waste from the Earth's waterways. The 2024 cleanup was particularly successful, as the team collected a total of 1,700 pounds of waste.

Sandoz Canada, a leader in corporate and environmental responsibility

Obtaining carbon neutral certification is part of a long series of concrete actions that Sandoz Canada has taken for the good of the community and the planet. These actions include running an annual campaign for the United Way-with more than $45,000 raised in 2024-launching several Green Committee initiatives, including setting up beehives at the head office, and implementing an electric vehicle policy. At Sandoz Canada, social action is central to our business practices.

Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sandoz Canada

As a Canadian leader in off-patent medicines, Sandoz Canada has a product portfolio that includes over 700 generics and biosimilars spanning multiple therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, immunology and oncology. Sandoz Canada is built on inclusiveness and employs nearly 300 people from various backgrounds and nationalities across the country, including at its Boucherville head office in Quebec. They work together to ensure that 55 million prescriptions are filled with Sandoz products each year across the country, generating substantial savings of over $500 million per year for the healthcare system. Sandoz Canada is a trusted partner for pharmacists, physicians and hospitals for quality medicine and outstanding customer service and is committed to ensuring a reliable supply. For more information about Sandoz Canada, visit

Media relations contact ... Sophie Levasseur, Manager, Corporate Communications

+1 263 788-3835





Follow Sandoz on social media LinkedIn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at