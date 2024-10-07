Alternative Ventures LLC Secures Exclusive $96M Distribution Agreement With DXD Distributors For It's Brand PRESS'd

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Aims to Revolutionize Product Reach and Enhance Presence Across Key Sectors

Santa Ana, California, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ventures has signed a groundbreaking exclusive distribution agreement with DXD Distributors, a branch of D2D Distributors NY, for its innovative product,“Press'd.” Launched just seven months ago, Press'd has quickly established itself in the counter-culture market, with monthly revenue soaring from $600,000 to an impressive $4 million.



This agreement reinforces Alternative Ventures' leadership in the alkaloid product industry. DXD Distributors will hold nationwide distribution rights for the next two years, ensuring a guaranteed minimum revenue of $4 million per month.

Projected revenue for the two-year period is expected to reach significant milestones, averaging upwards of $25-35 million per month by the end of the term agreement.



