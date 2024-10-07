عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alternative Ventures LLC Secures Exclusive $96M Distribution Agreement With DXD Distributors For It's Brand PRESS'd


10/7/2024 8:16:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Aims to Revolutionize Product Reach and Enhance market Presence Across Key Sectors

Santa Ana, California, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ventures has signed a groundbreaking exclusive distribution agreement with DXD Distributors, a branch of D2D Distributors NY, for its innovative product,“Press'd.” Launched just seven months ago, Press'd has quickly established itself in the counter-culture market, with monthly revenue soaring from $600,000 to an impressive $4 million.

This agreement reinforces Alternative Ventures' leadership in the alkaloid product industry. DXD Distributors will hold nationwide distribution rights for the next two years, ensuring a guaranteed minimum revenue of $4 million per month.
Projected revenue for the two-year period is expected to reach significant milestones, averaging upwards of $25-35 million per month by the end of the term agreement.

CONTACT: Seth Bargas Marketing Director Alternative Ventures LLC Seth at itspressd.com Mehul Shah Founder D2D Distributors sales at

MENAFN07102024004107003653ID1108752940


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search