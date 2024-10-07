Senator Rick Scott Endorses Joe Kaufman For Congress In Florida's 23Rd District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

US Senator Rick Scott Endorses Joe Kaufman for US Congress

Joe Kaufman with Sen Rick Scott

Joe Kaufman Speaks at Floridians Against Antisemitism

Kaufman Participates in Roundtable Discussions on Antisemitism Led by Senator Scott

Joe Kaufman, the nominee for Florida's 23rd Congressional District, is proud to announce the endorsement of his campaign by U.S. Senator Rick Scott. Senator Scott, a prominent figure in Florida and quite possibly the next Republican leader of the U.S. Senate, has endorsed Kaufman for his unwavering dedication to national security and his commitment to safeguarding American values.In his endorsement , Senator Scott stated:"I am proud to endorse Joe Kaufman for Congress in Florida's 23rd District! Joe's extensive background in national security and counter-terrorism is exactly what we need in Congress, especially as our nation faces escalating threats at our borders and abroad. Joe's commitment to protecting American values and ensuring the safety of our citizens will make him a critical leader in Congress. I have no doubt that he will be a strong voice for Florida and for America, and I'm proud to endorse him for Congress!"Joe Kaufman, a seasoned expert in national security , was recently invited by Senator Scott to participate an speak in key roundtable discussions on the rise of antisemitism. These discussions, held at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Florida International University (FIU), brought together leaders from across the state to address the growing threats facing the Jewish community. Kaufman thanked Senator Scott for his leadership on this critical issue, stating,"We Jews have few friends around the globe, and when someone of Senator Scott's stature speaks up for us and for Israel, the world takes notice."In addition to the endorsement from Senator Rick Scott, Kaufman's campaign has garnered major support from other prominent leaders, including:. Tom Homan, Former ICE Director, who praised Kaufman's dedication to border security and national defense.. Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, a leader in the fight for freedom in Iran, who supports Kaufman's strong stance against terrorism and the Ayatollah regime.. Rev. Merrie Turner, President of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, whose endorsement reflects Kaufman's commitment to preserving religious freedom.As Kaufman's campaign continues to gain momentum, he remains focused on ensuring the safety and prosperity of the people in Florida's 23rd District, while standing strong for American values.

Senator Rick Scott Endorses Joe Kaufman for Congress

