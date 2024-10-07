Supercare Health® Celebrates Customer Service Week With Enhanced Technologies Connecting Patients To Exceptional Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Respiratory Care Provider Improves Customer Service Platforms with The Latest in SMS, Chat, Call Features to Better Serve Patients

- Jennifer Tejeda, Director of Customer CareCITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, joins organizations around the world in recognition of Customer Service Week, an annual observance established in 1984 by the International Customer Service Association to honor the essential business function of customer service and celebrate those who serve and support customers daily. During this important awareness week and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to providing exceptional service to patients with chronic conditions including COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea, diabetes, neuromuscular disorders, and more.For more than 50 years, SuperCare Health has stood at the forefront of healthcare innovation, developing unique technologies that support a cost-effective, convenient, and comprehensive patient journey. In 2024 alone, several technical updates were launched to connect more than 300,000 patients with a streamlined customer service experience. SuperCare's team designed a digital infrastructure that enables clinicians and customer care specialists to send electronic notifications to patients via SMS and email. Though simple in concept, such a system requires a complex network of applications to seamlessly integrate for an optimal user experience. The company also implemented a new online chat function, which allows patients to speak virtually in real time with an experienced representative. As the year comes to an end, SuperCare Health's operational team will continue their work enhancing the organization's customer service phone system, building new features propelled by AI and voice recognition for faster call routing and quicker service resolutions.Says Chris Alder, Director of Field Customer Care at SuperCare Health,“Our Customer Care team's dedication, professionalism, and commitment to going above and beyond for our patients is unparalleled in the healthcare industry. SuperCare Health continually strives to uplevel the patient experience, and our team members are the driving force behind every new advancement we offer. On behalf of the entire SuperCare Health leadership team, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every hard working member of our Customer Care team!” Jennifer Tejeda, Director of Customer Care, explains,“Everything at SuperCare Health begins and ends with our patients. That extraordinary level of service requires a skilled and passionate team ready to do whatever it takes behind the scenes. Our Customer Care representatives tackle every challenge with a solution-oriented mindset, identifying obstacles before they arise and proactively creating service solutions for patients and healthcare providers alike. I am forever thankful and proud to partner with our elite team of customer care experts!”To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory care programs, visit us online . To explore our newest division, SuperCare Diabetes , check out our website. Speak with a SuperCare Health customer service representative by calling (800) 206-4880 or emailing ....###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

Amanda Charlin

SuperCare Health

supercareconnect

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.